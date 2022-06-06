Healthcare worker's skin care and soap company now selling products worldwide

A healthcare worker has been selling her soaps and skin care products across Northwest Indiana and now worldwide.

Brandy Donaldson owns The Exfoliant Co. in Griffith. She makes body scrubs, bath bombs, bath salts, lip scrubs and kid's soap with toys in them to encourage good hygiene.

She sells her products through local retail stores like Sweet Home Indiana in St. John and Empty Nest in Griffith. She also offers them at local craft shows and now reaches customers online through online sales, including through Etsy and Amazon.

"I do sell my products at several retail stores in Northwest Indiana and at craft shows in Munster, Schererville, St. John and Dyer," she said. "I was at the Popcorn Fest in Valparaiso last year."

She saw a need for the business.

"I was working in health care and saw the need for hygiene," she said. "Kids don't wash their hands a lot. But if you put toys inside the soap, like little plastic goldfish, that for some reason does the trick. It's something for the children to work toward, to use the bar of soap until they can get the orange goldfish or dinosaur out."

The clear, translucent soap with colorful toys inside often draws kids to her booth at craft shows. But she also has plenty of products for adults like body scrubs. Her skincare and soap products, which are free of chemicals and additives, have found customers far and wide online.

"Through Etsy, I'm now selling worldwide," she said. "I sell across the United States and also to England."

Many people with sensitive skin buy her soap.

"It's a great soap for newborns," she said. "It's all-natural glycerin with no color additives. I make everything with great fragrances and great scents. I try to make it different than normal. The bath bombs are the size of tennis balls, extremely large. I get really great feedback on all my products."

She originally wanted to own her own brick-and-mortar store but is now more focused on distributing her products through various channels.

"I just want to grow my business," she said. "I'm a small local business working and striving to get my business known and get my name out there."

For more information, email info@theexfoliantcollc.com, visit www.facebook.com/theexfoliantcollc/, call 219-285-1414 or go to www.theexfoliantcollc.com.

