HealthLinc helping ensure patients don't face eviction or other hardships during pandemic

HealthLinc, a health center with 11 clinics in northern Indiana, is seeking to ensure patients don't get evicted and that they receive any legal aid they may need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to mitigate any adverse impact on people's health and ensure they can get regular medical treatment, including of preventative care.

“Denial of public benefits, evictions and foreclosures, employment discrimination, transportation and other hardships can make it impossible for someone to think about their health,” HealthLinc CEO Beth Wrobel said. “Many of our patients wait until their health issue has become an emergency before seeking medical assistance which exacerbates the circumstances of our already over-burdened emergency rooms and hospitals and that is under normal conditions. When you add a global health pandemic, such as COVID-19 to the mix, things become much worse.”

HealthLinc, which offers health care services to the uninsured and under-insured regardless of their ability to pay, teams up with Indiana Legal Services for the Medical-Legal Partnership that has gotten more than 840 referrals for no-cost civil-legal aid for cases where non-medical events impact people's health.