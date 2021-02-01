 Skip to main content
HealthLinc now providing COVID-19 vaccines across Northwest Indiana
HealthLinc now providing COVID-19 vaccines across Northwest Indiana

HealthLinc now providing COVID-19 vaccines across Northwest Indiana

HealthLinc is now providing coronavirus vaccines at eight sites across Northern Indiana.

HealthLinc is now providing COVID-19 vaccines to people at eight clinics in East Chicago, Knox, LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Valparaiso and South Bend.

The Valparaiso-based not-for-profit health care provider has a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine and is scheduling appointments for Indiana residents, or those who work in Indiana, who are health care workers, first responders, or who meet the minimum age requirement.

“We are excited to finally begin COVID-19 vaccinations for our patients and communities,” said Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc's CEO. “It is a giant step towards stopping the virus, especially in underserved areas where it has had a devastating impact on our most vulnerable citizens.”

HealthLinc, which provides medical, dental, optometry and behavioral health services to the public regardless of people's ability to pay, is giving the coronavirus vaccinations by appointment only to those who register on its website at www.healthlincchc.org.

It will call those who are eligible to schedule an appointment and put those who aren't yet eligible on a waitlist.

“While appointments are filling up quickly at some of our clinics, there is availability at other HealthLinc locations if patients, such as East Chicago, meeting the requirements are willing to travel,” Wrobel said. “We want to use every dose and vaccinate as many people as possible.”

To sign up for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at HealthLinc, visit www.healthlincchc.org.

Joseph S. Pete

