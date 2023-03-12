Time flies when you are having fun! It’s hard to believe that I have been with the Northwest Indiana Forum for nearly nine years. As I look back on the adventure to date, I am so excited about the genuine progress that has happened, and is currently happening, in the region and the great leaders that have worked together to make that progress come to fruition.

In 2015 Congressman Visclosky, the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority under the leadership of Bill Hanna and Northwest Indiana Commuter Transit District under the leadership of Mike Noland laid the groundwork for the South Shore West Lake Corridor and Double Track projects. With encouragement from the Northwest Indiana Forum and the support of Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and One Region, Northwest Indiana made an application for the state’s first Regional Cities Grant. While the region was not awarded the Regional Cities Grant dollars, that application helped to highlight the benefits of the South Shore West Lake Corridor and Double Track to the State of Indiana, and became the foundation for the state’s investment as well as the legislation to create the Transit Development Districts. The idea of this project has been underway for over 20 years. Great leadership at the federal, state and local levels worked together to bring the construction of the largest infrastructure project in the state.

The Regional Cities Grant application gave a framework for regional cooperation. It was through this process it became evident many of the regional organizations had three-year and five-year plans, but very seldom did those plans intertwine or give consideration to others' plans. Economic development is a team effort. In order for our region to live up to its potential it is critical that regional organizations work together. By March of 2018, the building of a regional economic development plan was underway.

Through the planning process, over 50 stakeholder meetings were held and online surveys conducted. Over 900 people gave input towards crafting the regional economic development plan. In September of 2018 IGNITE the Region — Northwest Indiana Strategy for Economic Transformation (IGNITE) was launched. While the planning process was organized by the Northwest Indiana Forum, this truly is a Regional Plan. The pillars of the plan include Infrastructure, Business Development & Marketing, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Placemaking, and Talent. These five pillars are the building blocks to any strong economic development plan and require several partner organizations to accomplish the work. Throughout this process, it was critical to craft an action-oriented plan that would not just sit on a shelf. The Implementation Matrix of IGNITE became part of the to-do list for the Implementation Team working to execute the plan.

By fall of 2020, 88% of the original Implementation Matrix was either in process or completed. The road blocks to getting the plan fully integrated were time and money, the things that stall most plans. At the end of 2020, the Implementation Team worked to build a budget and a project list to move the Implementation Matrix forward. In the spring of 2021, the Indiana State Legislature approved Governor Eric Holcomb’s request to provide $500 million for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) Grant. Under this grant funding opportunity, 17 regions around the state competed for the READI Grant dollars.

The spring and summer of 2021 were spent pulling together projects from around the region for consideration for the READI Grant application. In total, over 260 projects were submitted to the Northwest Indiana Forum for consideration. A team of 15 regional leaders reviewed eligible projects and helped to narrow them down to a list of 107 projects, then further to 63 projects, and finally 36 priority projects were selected for the application.

In December of 2021, Northwest Indiana was awarded $50 million of the $500 million READI Grant. This $50 million will be allocated to 34 of those priority projects across the seven-county region, which includes Lake, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties. Each project falls under one of the aforementioned five pillars of IGNITE helping to increase quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity for this place we call home. The projects range from workforce initiatives to help connect Northwest Indiana residents to better paying jobs, providing connection to quantum computing opportunities to help attract the economy of the future, and the continuation of funding pre-existing programs that are designed to alter the landscape of Northwest Indiana for many years to come.

As we work to continue to grow the economy of our region, we must build up from the foundation that has provided so much growth and stability for our region. Our regional roots are well established in making things, and for growing things. We need to continue to produce more with the things we grow, and evolve our industrial processes to continue to be the relevant powerhouse in the Midwest. As we realize the potential of northwest Indiana others are paying attention. The Northwest Indiana Forum will continue to be the voice of Northwest Indiana business, continue to market Northwest Indiana as the place for business, and stake out and drive these bold initiatives to take us to the next level.

READI 2 has real potential during the 2023 legislative session. We will diligently work to continue implementing even more projects to improve the landscape in NWI. We know that in order to continue to attract grant funds and other investments, we must have a strong plan. IGNITE will provide the framework for building economic growth, attracting more talent, and increasing the quality of life for the region we love so much.