Heather Ennis elected chair of the Indiana Economic Development Association board

"Heather’s election as the chair of IEDA is evidence of the high regard her peers have for her," said Lee Lewellen, president and CEO of the IEDA and IEDA Foundation.
Dating back to 1968, the statewide Indiana Economic Development Association represents economic developers, utilities, attorneys, consultants, financial institutions, engineers, architects, higher education professionals and construction professionals throughout the state. Billing itself as "the voice of economic development for Indiana," the trade association works to attract jobs to Indiana and retain jobs here.
“I’m honored to serve as the IEDA board chair and look forward to working with their talented staff on the 2020 agenda,” Ennis said. “The IEDA is an outstanding organization focused on advocacy and the enrichment of economic development professionals throughout the state of Indiana.”
Since 2014, Ennis has been with the Northwest Indiana Forum, a privately funded economic development agency that tries to bring investment to Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Jasper, Newton and Pulaski Counties in Northwest Indiana. In recent years, the forum launched the "Ignite the Region" economic development plan, increased investment from its 140 members and cultivated relationships with national site selectors.
She also serves on the boards of United Way of Porter County and Porter Health Care System.