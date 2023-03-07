Heidelberg Materials has opened two new recycled concrete aggregate sales yards in Gary and Chicago to cater to the growing green building movement.

The Irving, Texas-based company opened the Gary Yard and the Little Calumet Yard in Chicago to sell recycled concrete aggregate to customers "looking for responsibly sourced and circular solutions for their sustainable construction projects."

Heidelberg Materials partnered with Z Materials to accept construction debris, demolition debris and concrete rubble at the new sites at 1700 Morse St., just off the 15th Avenue exit off Cline Avenue in Gary, and at 310 E. 106th St. on the banks of Calumet River in Chicago's East Side neighborhood just across the state line.

It will turn the old building materials into aggregates that can be recycled to use in ready mix concrete and other base material.

“These two new sales yards mark an important step in strengthening our focus on recycling and recycled materials in this key market,” said Jim Bottom, Heidelberg Materials' vice president and its general manager in Illinois. “We are excited to showcase our Revolve line of recycled aggregate products and increase the availability of sustainable and circular solutions in this growing market.”

The company is part of the German multinational Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials like ready mix concrete. The company also offers digital services and has been working on circulation construction and a path to carbon neutrality.