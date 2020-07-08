Helzberg Diamonds closed by Southlake Mall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helzberg Diamonds has shuttered its location by the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

A sign posted on the storefront says the jewelry store 2871 E. 81st Ave. in front of Home Depot is permanently closed and that Helzberg is sorry for any inconvenience. The Helzberg Diamonds signage has been stripped from the facade of the building.

It was Helzberg's only location in Northwest Indiana. The Kansas City-based jewelry chain, which is owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway company, has other Indiana locations in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Greenwood and Plainfield.

The closest Helzberg Diamonds is located at the Orland Square Mall at 812 Orland Square Drive in Orland Square, Illinois. Anyone with jewelry from the Hobart store can take it there for repairs covered under warranty, but that location is not doing inspections again until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Helzberg Diamonds was founded in 1915. The retailer, which was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 1995, specializes in "classic jewelry with a modern twist," selling jewelry created by designers like Zac Posen and Monique Lhuillier.

It now has more than 200 stores in 36 states. The corporate office did not return messages.