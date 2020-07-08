Helzberg Diamonds closed by Southlake Mall

Helzberg Diamonds has shuttered its location by the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
A sign posted on the storefront says the jewelry store 2871 E. 81st Ave. in front of Home Depot is permanently closed and that Helzberg is sorry for any inconvenience. The Helzberg Diamonds signage has been stripped from the facade of the building.
It was Helzberg's only location in Northwest Indiana. The Kansas City-based jewelry chain, which is owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway company, has other Indiana locations in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Greenwood and Plainfield.
The closest Helzberg Diamonds is located at the Orland Square Mall at 812 Orland Square Drive in Orland Square, Illinois. Anyone with jewelry from the Hobart store can take it there for repairs covered under warranty, but that location is not doing inspections again until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Helzberg Diamonds was founded in 1915. The retailer, which was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 1995, specializes in "classic jewelry with a modern twist," selling jewelry created by designers like Zac Posen and Monique Lhuillier.
It now has more than 200 stores in 36 states. The corporate office did not return messages.
Albert's Jewelers also is closing its store in the adjacent Southlake Mall, planning to open in Crown Point or Valparaiso instead after saying the requested rent was too high at a time when two anchor stores are closed and traffic is declining.
Anyone who bought jewelry at the Helzberg Diamonds in Hobart and needs assistance with repairs or layaway payments is asked to call 815-439-9277 between noon and 6 p.m.
