Hero Pet Animal Hospital breaks ground in Westville
Hero Pet Animal Hospital breaks ground in Westville

Hero Pet Animal Hospital breaks ground in Westville

LaPorte County Economic Development Director Tony Rodriguez, Westville Town Council Vice President, Tom Fath, Westville Town Council Member Regina Ruddell, State Representative Pat Boy, Hero Pet Animal Hospital Owner and Co-Founder Lisa Booth, Hero Pet Animal Hospital Owner and Co-Founder Ryan Booth, Michigan City Chamber President Katie Eaton, and LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak attend a groundbreaking for the new animal hospital in Westivlle.

 Provided

The Hero Pet Animal Hospital broke ground recently in Westville in LaPorte County.

“We have spent more than two years, including COVID related delays, working on the site selection, engineering, design of the building and working closely with the LaPorte County Office of Community and Economic Development to secure the town of Westville’s first ever Economic Revitalization Area Designation, all amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," owner and co-founder Dr. Lisa Booth said. "Beginning construction on our new building is a great milestone for Hero Pet."

The pet hospital will initially employ 10 people and could add more staff over time.

“LaPorte County is proud to be welcoming Hero Pet Animal Hospital. With their growth, we are able to get more citizens to work to be able to provide for their families,” LaPorte County Board of Commissioners President Sheila Matias said.

Once construction is complete, Hero Pet Animal Hospital will occupy a new 5,400-square-foot building with five exam rooms at Highway 421 and Ind. 2. The veterinary hospital will offer medical, surgical, wellness and dental services for both dogs and cats.

“Mother Nature has certainly shined down on all of us today to celebrate this very visible redevelopment of Westville’s most traveled intersection here at Highway 2 and Highway 421. LaPorte County is very proud of all the things that Westville has been working on to encourage investment, create jobs and promoting our area to all of the prospective investors," LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak said at the groundbreaking ceremony last week. "It shows that when we work together all things are possible."

The pet hospital owners expect it to be open by next spring. For more information, visit www.heropetah.com or find the business on Facebook.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

