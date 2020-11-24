Hero Pet Animal Hospital breaks ground in Westville

The Hero Pet Animal Hospital broke ground recently in Westville in LaPorte County.

“We have spent more than two years, including COVID related delays, working on the site selection, engineering, design of the building and working closely with the LaPorte County Office of Community and Economic Development to secure the town of Westville’s first ever Economic Revitalization Area Designation, all amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," owner and co-founder Dr. Lisa Booth said. "Beginning construction on our new building is a great milestone for Hero Pet."

The pet hospital will initially employ 10 people and could add more staff over time.

“LaPorte County is proud to be welcoming Hero Pet Animal Hospital. With their growth, we are able to get more citizens to work to be able to provide for their families,” LaPorte County Board of Commissioners President Sheila Matias said.

Once construction is complete, Hero Pet Animal Hospital will occupy a new 5,400-square-foot building with five exam rooms at Highway 421 and Ind. 2. The veterinary hospital will offer medical, surgical, wellness and dental services for both dogs and cats.