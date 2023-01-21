Hessville institutions Super Submarine and Mario's Pizza, formerly Key Pizza, move in together to carry on for next generation

Hungry people in Hessville have long headed to Super Submarine or dialed up an order from Key Pizza.

Two of the longest-running restaurants on the Kennedy Avenue commercial strip on Hammond's southeast side came under new ownership and combined into one location. Super Submarine moved across the street into 7003 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond. It shares the space with Mario's Pizza, which was previously long known as Key Pizza.

"We're keeping two icons of the Hessville area alive instead of seeing these mom-and-pop places shut down," said Walter Alvarez, an attorney who took over the businesses with chef Tony Fenyves.

They previously partnered on the Zagat-rated Cafe Venezia in Ross Plaza in Merrillville. Chicago Tribune Food Critic Phil Vettel described the Italian fine dining restaurant as a "genuine find" that was "worth the trek to Indiana" and that would "hold its own easily in downtown Chicago or the Near North Side."

"Tons of stars from the Holiday Star ate at our restaurant," Alvarez said. "Country stars came in. Hulk Hogan ate at our restaurant. You never knew who you would bump into."

Other celebrities who dined there included Mark Farner from Grand Funk Railroad and the Ultimate Warrior from WWE, Fenyves said. People flocked there for dishes like pasta diablo and Chicken Vesuvio, often before or after a show at the now defunct theater most recently known as the Star Plaza, or while shopping at the Southlake Mall.

"There was great service, great food, a great location with ambiance. It has a deli in the restaurant. It was like Eately in Chicago but on a smaller scale," he said.

They ran it for more than 20 years. Other Cafe Venezia owners went on to start the popular Gambe Ristorante in Chicago.

Fenyves went on to run the longstanding Anthony's Cafe in downtown Highland.

Alvarez decided to partner with him on new restaurant ventures. They first took over Super Submarine, which was founded in Hammond 55 years ago. It offers a variety of submarine sandwiches like ham and cheese, mortadella and cheese, bologna and cheese and salami and cheese. The meatball subs are a specialty.

"Arby's says it has the meats," Alvarez said. "It's Super Sub that has the meats. We've got the best Italian beef in Northwest Indiana as well as Chicago. We added a barbecue chicken sandwich and a vegetarian sandwich with mozzarella, roasted peppers and herb pesto."

It seats about 15 to 20 people, does a brisk takeout business and delivers via third-party apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. It's looking to expand delivery to Merrillville, Crown Point, Munster, Griffith and other towns outside Hammond.

"The meat we serve is sliced fresh every day by hand," Alvarez said. "It's not sliced until you order it. The sandwiches are so juicy. We get Turano bread baked in Chicago that we steam every day."

It's a beloved neighborhood institution.

"One guy's been coming there for 50 years," Alvarez said. "We have customers who have been coming in 30 or 40 years. People come from as far away as Whiting or Lafayette."

They then bought Key Pizza, which has been in Hessville for 34 years, and renamed it Mario's Pizza.

"Inspired by the greatness of Cafe Venezia, we made improvements like adding a quality Italian touch to the pizza," Alvarez said.

It serves thin crust, stuffed crust and keto pizzas. It has massive 18-inch-by-26-inch party pizzas that serve 15 to 20 people.

"Nobody has that anymore," Fenyves said. "We have a special pan to make square pizzas that big."

They did extensive renovations to the interior, adding marble, rock and stone veneers as well as new tables and chairs. They streamlined and refined the pizza and sub menus.

They're interested in eventually expanding to other locations in Northwest Indiana and Illinois.

"We've been there 55 years and are going to keep it going," Fenyves said.

Both restaurants are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For more information, call 219-845-6705 for Super Submarine or 219-844-3668 for Mario's Pizza.