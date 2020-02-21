You are the owner of this article.
HGTV star Alison Victoria to appear at the NWI Home & Remodeling Expo
HGTV star Alison Victoria to appear at the NWI Home & Remodeling Expo

HGTV star Alison Victoria to appear at the NWI Home & Remodeling Expo

HGTV star Alison Victoria will appear at the NWI Home & Remodeling Expo in March.

Alison Victoria, who hosts the popular but troubled HGTV show "Windy City Rehab," will appear at the Northwest Indiana Home & Remodeling Expo in March.

The Home Builders Association of Northwest Indiana will stage the annual home expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 and 15 at the Porter County Expo Center at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso. Companies across Northwest Indiana will showcase products and services like remodeling, roofs, gutters, windows, landscaping, floors and decor at vendor booths.

The expo will include DIY classes on subjects like kitchen cabinet painting and antique furniture refurbishing. Attendees also can enter a raffle to win a $1,000 remodeling shopping spree.

Victoria will be on hand to offer remodeling design tips and tricks and will take questions from the audience.

She previously starred on the DIY Network's long-running series "Kitchen Crashers" and owns the remodeling firm Alison Victoria Interiors and the Alison Victoria Collection luxury furniture line.

Other presentations at the expo include "DIY Tips for Selling Your Home" and a DIY class for kids sponsored by Home Depot.

HGTV green-lit Victoria's "Windy City Rehab" for a second season.

Chicago reportedly has blocked Victoria and her general contractor, Donovan Eckhardt, from obtaining any new work permits, issued several stop-work permits and briefly suspended their real estate developer and general contractor licenses last summer over various code and permit violations.

They also face civil lawsuits from the city of Chicago, homebuyers who bought a property featured on the show and a subcontractor that alleges it wasn't paid.

If you go

Tickets for the Northwest Indiana Home & Remodeling Expo are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Kids younger than 17 are admitted free.

For more information or tickets, visit NWIhomeremodelingexpo.com.

