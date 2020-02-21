HGTV star Alison Victoria to appear at the NWI Home & Remodeling Expo

Alison Victoria, who hosts the popular but troubled HGTV show "Windy City Rehab," will appear at the Northwest Indiana Home & Remodeling Expo in March.

The Home Builders Association of Northwest Indiana will stage the annual home expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 and 15 at the Porter County Expo Center at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso. Companies across Northwest Indiana will showcase products and services like remodeling, roofs, gutters, windows, landscaping, floors and decor at vendor booths.

The expo will include DIY classes on subjects like kitchen cabinet painting and antique furniture refurbishing. Attendees also can enter a raffle to win a $1,000 remodeling shopping spree.

Victoria will be on hand to offer remodeling design tips and tricks and will take questions from the audience.

She previously starred on the DIY Network's long-running series "Kitchen Crashers" and owns the remodeling firm Alison Victoria Interiors and the Alison Victoria Collection luxury furniture line.

Other presentations at the expo include "DIY Tips for Selling Your Home" and a DIY class for kids sponsored by Home Depot.

HGTV green-lit Victoria's "Windy City Rehab" for a second season.