High heating bills shock NIPSCO customers this winter

Region residents have gotten sticker shock over the cost of heating their homes this winter, flooding social media with complaints about utility bills running into hundreds of dollars.

NIPSCO customers have taken to Facebook, Twitter and Reddit to express disbelief with comments like "the fact I got a NIPSCO bill for $300 is crazy to me," "why is our bill $450!!!!!??? We don’t even go past 73° in the winter" and "my NIPSCO bill increased by $110. I’m turning the air back on 55°."

One Northwest Indiana resident expressed incredulity that he had to pay $400 to heat a 1,500-square-foot home that was re-insulated a year and a half ago and that had a new furnace, which he often sets to 59 degrees, asking "how is that even possible?"

It's possible because of higher natural gas prices, colder temperatures and the first phase of a rate hike hitting in September.

"The recent extreme cold temperatures, leading to greater natural gas usage, combined with an increase in natural gas market prices, are contributing to the higher costs some customers may be experiencing on their recent NIPSCO bill," spokeswoman Joshauna Nash said. "Although NIPSCO passes through gas costs directly to the customer without markup, those natural gas market prices have fluctuated and at periods been as much as 24% higher than last winter. NIPSCO also had step one of an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission-approved increase in its natural gas base rates go into effect in September 2022."

Northwest Indiana resident Karen Holland saw her bill jump from $92.75 in October to $157.64 in November, and then to $286.23 in December.

Holland said the about $129 jump in the bill received in December was "insane."

"A month that was warmer than average for NWI? It's insane and we are over a barrel because we have no other choice," she said. "And living in an apartment, I can't take advantage of all those 'alternative energy' programs. And on top of it, I make too much money to qualify for any of their assistance."

Natural gas prices have been skyrocketing in the area, Indiana University Northwest associate professor of economics Micah Pollak said.

"In November of 2022, the cost of utility gas service in the Chicago metropolitan area was roughly twice what it was in December 2019, three years earlier," he said. "This actually reflects a recent decline in price, when prices were as much as 2.3 times higher in June of 2022. The Chicago metropolitan area has also been hit harder than the U.S. average, where prices were only 1.5 times higher in November of 2022 than December of 2019."

Natural gas was abundant and cheap for years, helping to accelerate the decline of coal. But various pressures have been driving natural gas prices up, Pollak said.

"There are three main reasons why natural gas prices have risen so much. First, the war in Ukraine has driven up the price of natural gas on global markets. While this has mostly affected prices in Europe, the U.S. has been expanding our natural gas export capacity in the last few years and demand for exports is driving up prices here some," he said. "Second, in June there was an explosion at the second largest liquified natural gas processing facility in the U.S., which processed as much as 20% of U.S. liquified natural gas. It has not yet reopened. Third and finally, this winter we have seen unusually extreme weather, particularly in areas not used to extreme cold, which has driven up demand for natural gas used in heating."

NIPSCO offers various forms of assistance to anyone who might be struggling to pay their bill. The Merrillville-based utility offers budget plans and some assistance to low-income customers, as well as tips on how to make their homes more energy-efficient.

"We understand that some customers are struggling to balance expenses, and we are here to help," Nash said.

Customers can call 1-800-4-NIPSCO to discuss options that include 3-, 6- and 12-month payment plans, budget billing to spread bills out more evenly over 12 months and energy assistance programs for qualifying customers.

"Also, we encourage customers to take advantage of energy efficiency programs and rebates to further reduce their usage and energy bills," she said, "with information available at NIPSCO.com/save."