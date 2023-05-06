Shop local is a mantra you're likely to hear more from a local chamber of commerce.

The Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce has launched a new "shop small" committee to promote shopping at local merchants year-round.

The committee aims to encourage people to shop small around the year through promotions, to recruit new members and to stage activities and events that will showcase the chamber to the local business community and the general public at large.

“The original purpose of the committee was to organize an event to celebrate Small Business Saturday,” Executive Director Lance Ryskamp said. “However, we have decided to greatly expand its scope and instead promote and celebrate Small Business Saturday every day.”

The committee will create a sustained social media campaign to encourage people to shop local, work to bring sports tourism to Highland and Griffith and promote Small Business Saturday and Small Business Season during the holidays.

It will help recruit a network of associate Highland Griffith Chamber members to help recruit new small businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as to serve as a resource for current members.

SCORE Mentors/Northwest Indiana, Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center, NWI BizHub, Hammond Development Corp.n Innovation Hub of Valparaiso University and the Department of Managerial Studies at Purdue University Northwest have agreed to become associate members, Ryskamp said.

“I am so excited at the great response I have received from the associate members,” Ryskamp said. “I believe they all will serve as a great network of resources to our chamber members and small business owners who wish to join our organization. The bulk of our membership is businesses with one to five employees. I want our chamber to help local small businesses, which are the economic backbone of our communities, grow and thrive. I think this is a great next step in fulfilling that mission.”

For further information, call 219-923-3666 or email info@hgchamber.org.

Close Mark Promnitz from Southlake Baptist Church leads a prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "Amazing Grace" at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Josh Landers of Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Jared Bryant of Bethel Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Mayor Pete Land prepares to read a proclamation Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Josh Landers from Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Jenn Prim of First Christian Reformed Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Mark Wilkins of First United Methodist Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "How Great Thou Art" for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joaquin Lopez of First Presbyterian Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Nicole Johnson and her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Isaiah, 5 months, join the crowd Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Julie Szczepanski of Crown Point joins the scores of people Thursday for National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Crown Point observance of National Day of Prayer Mark Promnitz from Southlake Baptist Church leads a prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "Amazing Grace" at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Josh Landers of Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Jared Bryant of Bethel Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Mayor Pete Land prepares to read a proclamation Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Josh Landers from Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Jenn Prim of First Christian Reformed Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Mark Wilkins of First United Methodist Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "How Great Thou Art" for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joaquin Lopez of First Presbyterian Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Nicole Johnson and her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Isaiah, 5 months, join the crowd Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Julie Szczepanski of Crown Point joins the scores of people Thursday for National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.