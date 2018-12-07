Highland Grove Shopping Center owner changes name, stock symbol

The owner of the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland has changed its name and its stock symbol.
Beachwood, Ohio-based DDR Corp. has rebranded itself as SITE Centers Corp. and changed its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from DDR to SITC.
"Our new brand reflects our mission to drive sustainable growth by owning and investing in high-quality communities and locations," SITE Centers President and CEO David Lukes said. "We are focused on maximizing the value of our centers by utilizing our company’s creativity, vision and operating capabilities to generate compelling returns."
SITE Centers owns and manages open-air shopping centers across the country, from the Seattle area to south Florida, including the 540,603-square-foot Highland Grove shopping mall at the corner of Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street. The bustling outdoor shopping center is anchored by tenants Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Marshalls, Michael's, Petco, 2nd and Charles and Burlington Coat Factory.
Highland Grove has weathered a difficult retail environment in recent years, losing longtime tenants like H.H. Gregg and Dick's Sporting Goods, which moved to the newer Shops on Main across the street in Schererville.