Highland Ultra could be razed, replaced by light industrial development

Any new use would not be heavy industry or intensive logistics with a steady outflow of semi-trailer trucks, Lauerman said.

"It would fit the community's expectations for that space," she said. "It would be a gateway project. When you come over the bridge, you see the beautiful park on one side and a vacant building on the other. This would unlock another option. It could be a good project and good redevelopment for the community."

In the current retail environment, with the rise of e-commerce, few big-box retailers are expanding and would be in the market for that space, Lauerman said. It also would be unlikely to be used as another grocery store with a Super Walmart just a mile up the road on Indianapolis Boulevard in south Hammond, she said.

"It was previously a community grocery store," she said. "Outside of a specialty grocery, there would be challenges to putting a supermarket there now."

The real estate listing is advertising the former property as the "closest industrial site available to I-80/94 and Illinois border" that's "located minutes away from Illinois border and one mile from I-80/94" with "low Indiana real estate taxes and cost of doing business, local and state incentives available and an excellent local labor market."