Highland Ultra could be razed, replaced by light industrial development

HIGHLAND — For years, people have driven south off the Borman Expressway down Indianapolis Boulevard into Highland to be greeted with the vacant husk of the Ultra store and the increasingly forlorn shopping plaza it anchored.
The property had been in foreclosure.
Now, the 166,727-square-foot shopping center is owned by DLC, which also manages the Crossroads Shopping Center in Schererville.
The former big-box grocery store has sat empty since Ultra closed in 2017. Now the new owner and commercial real estate agent PW Commercial Real Estate is marketing it as a potential site for a light industrial redevelopment. They've posted a listing proposing to tear down the existing building and build a 140,000-square-foot built-to-suit industrial site.
Lake County Economic Alliance CEO Karen Lauerman said the owners would appear before the Highland Redevelopment Commission Tuesday with a proposal for repurposing the 12.5-acre site. She said the developer wants to have options to attract more interest to a property that's remained empty for years.
The building could be renovated or subdivided for a new user. Or it could be torn down and repurposed as a business center, Lauerman said.
"Big-box stores are being repurposed as space for food packaging, life sciences, technology, professional engineering firms or light industrial," she said. "Alverno Laboratories is in the former Walmart in Hammond. There's an opportunity because the bones of that building are great, as is the facade. It could be fully repurposed and renovated or there could be a full demolition to the building if built-to-suit fits the client's needs."
Any new use would not be heavy industry or intensive logistics with a steady outflow of semi-trailer trucks, Lauerman said.
"It would fit the community's expectations for that space," she said. "It would be a gateway project. When you come over the bridge, you see the beautiful park on one side and a vacant building on the other. This would unlock another option. It could be a good project and good redevelopment for the community."
In the current retail environment, with the rise of e-commerce, few big-box retailers are expanding and would be in the market for that space, Lauerman said. It also would be unlikely to be used as another grocery store with a Super Walmart just a mile up the road on Indianapolis Boulevard in south Hammond, she said.
"It was previously a community grocery store," she said. "Outside of a specialty grocery, there would be challenges to putting a supermarket there now."
The real estate listing is advertising the former property as the "closest industrial site available to I-80/94 and Illinois border" that's "located minutes away from Illinois border and one mile from I-80/94" with "low Indiana real estate taxes and cost of doing business, local and state incentives available and an excellent local labor market."
The presence of an employer could help bring more retail back to the rest of the mall, particularly by creating demand for restaurants for the employees to eat at, Lauerman said.
"There's an antique mall and some other things going in," she said. "More growth and prosperity could bring new retailers in and help the nearby downtown. It's a win-win."
