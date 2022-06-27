HighlandGriffith Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

The HighlandGriffith Chamber of Commerce tapped Lance Ryskamp to serve as its new executive director.

Ryskamp has worked for the town of Highland's redevelopment department for seven years, most recently serving as the redevelopment commission assistant.

He has long ties with the chamber and brings years of experience, HighlandGriffith Chamber of Commerce President Gina Ribota said.

“Lance has served as a past board member of the chamber and as a liaison to the organization in various governmental capacities,” Ribota said. “Also, as a former small business owner, he shares the perspective of many of our members and knows the benefits and challenges of operating your own business.”

Ryskamp also served as a founding board member of the Highland Community Foundation, where he is now president. He has held a number of elected and appointed government roles, including on the Lake County Council and the Highland Town Council.

“I have enjoyed a professional relationship, in various roles, with the chamber for over thirty years,” Ryskamp said. “I am very excited to lead this organization forward, and thank the HighlandGriffith chamber board for their confidence and support. I am ready to get started.”

He replaces HighlandGriffith Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melina Frazier, who steped down in April.

Ryskamp will start in the new executive director role on July 6.

