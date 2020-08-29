Historic Barrelhouse at Zorn venue to host weddings and special events in 148-year-old building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A historic brick building dating to 1871 has been renovated into a wedding and special events venue.

Michigan City-based UpperCross Development Group created a 6,000-square-foot special events space in a building where a pre-Prohibition brewery, founded by a German immigrant, made and stored wooden beer barrels in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Barrelhouse at Zorn, in Michigan City’s Elston Grove Historic District, now occupies the first floor, while the second floor has been transformed into three apartments.

“It’s been so exciting to be a part of bringing this historic building back to life,” Barrelhouse at Zorn Director Sharon Harte said. “The entire venue will be a place for people to make wonderful memories. The restored brick walls, overhead timbers and original hardwood floors, along with the interior doors and trim salvaged from a historic building on Franklin Street, have really made this a one of a kind space in the area.”

The main event space can host more than 300 people, and a dedicated bride room can double as a smaller events space, hosting 20 to 50 people for private dining events, corporate meetings, rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, reunions and other special events.