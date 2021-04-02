 Skip to main content
Historic first class of Community Healthcare System’s Phlebotomy training program graduates
urgent

The first class of graduating students from Community Healthcare System’s Phlebotomy Training Program are from left, back row: Staci King, Trisha Spears, Ashley Timmons and Jalene Delgado; from left, front row: Reyna Mahan and Rose Caldwell.

 Provided

The historic first class Community Healthcare System’s Phlebotomy training program — a career pathway program for high school graduates – just graduated and soon will be drawing blood.

Graduates Rose Caldwell, Jalene Delgado, Staci King, Reyna Mahan, Trisha Spears and Ashley Timmons, all Northwest Indiana residents, were offered jobs at Community Healthcare System hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago offers the seven-week training program that teaches students how to be phlebotomists, the medical specialists who draw blood for donations, clinical research, transfusions or tests.

Laboratory personnel, clinical staff and health care education experts offered the students of the inaugural class of 2021 more than 100 hours of clinical experience with real patients.

St. Catherine Hospital Medical Lab Director Zhuowen Zeng told the students at graduation that the occupation was noble.

“You are one of the first health care professionals our patients see,” Zeng said. “You play a very important role in diagnosing illnesses and conditions, which is an entry point for quality care. In a very real sense, a phlebotomist is not only an ambassador of our Laboratory Services department, but an entire network of patient care services across Community Healthcare System.”

Admission to the program requires a high school diploma, a minimum GPA of 2.5 and previous classes in biology, chemistry, algebra and English. Graduates can take part in a test from the American Society for Clinical Pathology to become a certified phlebotomy technician.

The second class will convene in the summer, with registration opening this spring.

For more information, visit comhs.org/careers.

