Historic first class of Community Healthcare System’s Phlebotomy training program graduates

The historic first class Community Healthcare System’s Phlebotomy training program — a career pathway program for high school graduates – just graduated and soon will be drawing blood.

Graduates Rose Caldwell, Jalene Delgado, Staci King, Reyna Mahan, Trisha Spears and Ashley Timmons, all Northwest Indiana residents, were offered jobs at Community Healthcare System hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago offers the seven-week training program that teaches students how to be phlebotomists, the medical specialists who draw blood for donations, clinical research, transfusions or tests.

Laboratory personnel, clinical staff and health care education experts offered the students of the inaugural class of 2021 more than 100 hours of clinical experience with real patients.

St. Catherine Hospital Medical Lab Director Zhuowen Zeng told the students at graduation that the occupation was noble.