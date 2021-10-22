Historic foundation: Development unearths bricks from long-bygone Munster factory

But the site got its start as a dump when it was still a brickyard.

"The brick company accepted garbage," said Schoon, a professor emeritus at Indiana University Northwest who taught at the university for more than 40 years. "Somebody gives the foreman $20 and you can dump your stuff here. They found a whole bunch of 55-gallon drums filled with Sherwin-Williams paint, all of which has been picked up and taken away and disposed of properly. But there was a lot of stuff that would pollute the ground. They didn't care what you were dumping as long as you would pay your money.

"Then the town bought that from the brick company and turned that into a real, OK sanitary landfill. It was perfectly legal at the time. There were no pollution laws back then. At least it was legal as far as I know. No one found any skeletons or anything."

National Brick Co. built massive coal-fired kilns on a 160-acre site near 45th and Calumet avenues in 1906, after a 22-foot-wide deposit of impurity-free blue-rubber clay was discovered, left behind by the Wisconsin Glaciation thousands of years ago. It was mixed with sand and turned into a building material by dozens of workers.

At the time, it was a remote rural area.