Historic Frank Lloyd Wright house sells for more than $1 million in Ogden Dunes

The house was built for the family of Andrew Armstrong, an advertising director in Chicago. It was the first home Wright designed in the Chicago metro area since the 1920s, according to the Ogden Dunes Historical Society. It featured an organic design tailored to the sloping site, a multi-level layout with a hidden entrance tucked away behind the carport, and the obtuse angles Wright was known for.

The world-renowned architect, who designed the Guggenheim Museum in New York City and whose Fallingwater is widely considered one of the greatest buildings ever designed, visited the home's construction site in Ogden Dunes in 1940 and was pleased with the topography of the land, according to the Ogden Dunes Sandpiper newsletter.

The original owners sold the house to an assistant superintendent of a local steel mill in 1942 and it continued to change hands several times over the years. It was expanded in the 1960s and 1970s with the addition of a bedroom wing and added space in the kitchen and dining room. A screened porch overlooking the rear dune also was added.