Historic House of Tomorrow gets spruced up by high school students, needs buyer to renovate it

BEVERLY SHORES — Local high school students are lending a hand to help preserve one of the Region's most significant historic landmarks, the House of Tomorrow, which was displayed at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair and ferried across Lake Michigan to Beverly Shores.

LaPorte County Career & Technical Education Center students from Michigan City removed and are restoring the original metal kitchen cabinets of the experimental home that's now part of the 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes strip of W. Lake Front Drive. It's part of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"The National Trust for Historic Preservation listed the House of Tomorrow as an American Treasure," said Todd Zeiger, director of the Indiana Landmarks Northern Regional Office. "It was through that treasure program we attracted their interest in a preservation project three years ago but COVID intervened. We're really pleased to be doing this now."

The National Trust for Historic Preservation dispatched a HOPE Crew to do the preservation work. HOPE is an acronym for Hands-On Preservation Experience.

It's a national program that seeks to interest younger and more diverse people in historic preservation by giving them hands-on experience doing it in the field. It enlisted local students for the job.

"The crew that's working on it last week and this week are from a vocational trade program in Michigan City," Zeiger said. "They're completely restoring the cabinets, stripping the painting, sanding the paint, priming it and painting the metal."

Since its inception in 2014, HOPE Crews have deployed 750 young people — typically students and returning veterans — to tackle more than 165 projects across the country. They've done more than $18 million of preservation work, including the South Side Community Art Center in Chicago and Hinchliffe Stadium in Patterson, New Jersey.

"It's passing the building conservation trades onto a younger, more diverse audience," HOPE Crew Project Manager Molly Baker said. "A lot of people in the historic preservation trades have been retiring, and the keepers of that knowledge have not been passing it on to a younger audience. This is a concerted effort to train more young people."

Student-workers removed about five feet of lower and upper cabinets that stretch from floor to ceiling at the historic home at 214 Lake Front Drive that's been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1986.

"The house is not in great condition," Zeiger said.

Developer Robert Bartlett brought over the World's Fair Homes by barge and truck to promote Beverly Shores as a lakefront resort community.

The three-story home perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Michigan was designed by architect George Fred Keck as a vision of the future. It helped inspire the glass-and-steel designs popularized by modernists like Mies van der Rohe more than 15 years later and the even more modern energy-efficient homes that harness solar power for heating. It's been described as "America's first glass home" and was one of the first to feature indoor appliances, central air conditioning and a push-button garage door opener.

Wrapped for years in white paper for preservation purposes, the futuristic House of Tomorrow has glass walls, a distinctive dodecagon design, pie-shaped rooms, and a hangar for private aircraft, an idea that never really took flight.

A major tourist attraction in Porter County's Duneland area, the House of Tomorrow continues to captivate the public, as evidenced by the recent exhibit about it at the Elmhurst Art Museum, Zeiger said.

"It's a very well-known building with a great architectural pedigree and a forward-thinking solar design," he said. "It's very distinct. The glass, multisided design influenced Keck's other homes in the Chicago area. It really set his professional course on a different path. It still looks very modern today. It just captured people's imagination."

Indiana Landmarks is looking for a buyer who will renovate the House of Tomorrow in exchange for being able to live in it for 55 years. It will cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million to restore to its former glory.

"It needs interior, experience, mechanical, electric and HVAC renovations," Zeiger said. "It really needs a complete renovation."

The other four World's Fair Homes in Beverly Shores are currently leased to tenants who restored and are preserving them. The House of Tomorrow has been vacant since 1999 due in part to the extent of rehabilitation that is required.

Preservationists decided to have the students refurbish the cabinets because it was an attainable project that was within their skill set. They took the kitchen cabinets back to their classrooms where they removed rust, got the paint tested to determine the original color and are painting them the original shade of white.

“We live in a society of disposable and throw away and on to the new shiny object. Hopefully, my students will appreciate the value of history, the importance of history, and the appreciation of restoration,” said Dick Bucher, construction technology instructor at LaPorte County Career & Technical Education Center.

When finished, the cabinets will go into storage until the restoration of the House of Tomorrow is complete. Then they'll be reinstalled for the new owner.

"The students are learning particular skills working with metal cabinets and also why the historic House of Tomorrow should be preserved and what makes it significant, driving home the point of how it tells the story of the community and how they're empowered to preserve it," Baker said. "It's a building from a 1930s World's Fair that right in their backyard that people can see recreationally in a National Park site when it's restored. It's one of the last ones, and it's just so significant."

