A massive Union Station was built just outside of the Gary Works steel mill four years after the company town of Gary was founded to feed an industrializing nation's then-insatiable need for steel at the dawn of the 20th century.

The massive Beaux Arts-style train station opened in 1910 between the Lake Shore & Michigan Southern and Baltimore & Ohio rail lines that sliced through downtown. Described by the National Railway Historic Society as an "elegant one-time showpiece with a magnificent interior," the two-story Union Station was built with poured cast-in-place concrete that was reinforced with steel — a then-novel method that was later used to shore up skyscrapers and is credited with the imposing neoclassical facade's century-plus longevity.

Union Station, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, looks like a structure straight out of antiquity because the concrete was scored so it looked like stone.

Generations of travelers passed through the historic passenger terminal en route to destinations across the country before it was crisscrossed by interstates, and cars and planes largely supplanted long-distance train travel. During its heyday, trains ran through Gary to New York City, Jersey City, Washington, Boston, Buffalo, Baltimore and Detroit.

The grand train station fell into disuse and has sat empty for decades. It suffered from neglect, shattered windows, a caved-in ceiling, exposure to the elements and the implacable rot of time. Indiana Landmarks once named it one of the 10 most endangered buildings in the Hoosier State. The National Railway Historic Society named it one of the eight most threatened historic railroad landmarks in the entire country, despite its "structurally sound and remarkable condition."

In spite of its hulking size and location in Northwest Indiana's second-most-populous city, it's hidden away behind a highway and elevated train tracks to the extent that it's not visible unless you pass directly in front of it on Broadway. It's where Broadway terminates at the gates of Gary Works, so almost no one passes by unless they work at, or have business at, the steel mill, or are lost and getting turned around.

It was featured on postcards, in the 1950 Alan Ladd noir film "Appointment with Danger" and in the 1996 ensemble crime film "Original Gangstas." Still, the architectural gem has languished between the sprawling mill, freight tracks, commuter lines and the Indiana Toll Road. It's been out of sight and forsaken.

But preservation efforts have received a major boost.

The Decay Devils preservationist group landed a $125,000 grant from the Indiana Lake Michigan Coastal Program and a $20,000 grant from the 1772 Foundation. The collection of preservationists, urban explorers, photographers and artists who "play in abandoned buildings" are nearly halfway to having enough money for architectural and engineering studies outlining exactly what work will need to be done to save the 113-year-old train station.

"We've got off to a great start for the year," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "This is a very good opportunity to, fingers crossed, get everything we need to finally get the project off the ground."

The Decay Devils plan to breathe life into a building that was designed by architect M.A. Lang and modeled on a neoclassical design showcased at the World’s Columbian Exposition more than a decade prior in Chicago. They're looking to secure tax credits and partner with a developer to bring in a restaurant, events space and office that will display art and host other cultural programming.

Union Station would also serve as a western gateway to the Indiana Dunes National Park that it borders. A trail would run through the property, creating a new trailhead for exploring the park.

The Decay Devils have raised $40,000 for the project by selling merchandise, books and cheesecake. They've been cleaning up the grounds of the building, boarding it up, covering it with murals, installing historical signs and making other improvements over the years.

The project had been building up momentum but got delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This money is a big positive for us," Anderson said. "It moves us toward our goal of doing the studies needed and then we can start to focus on construction."

The Decay Devils have commissioned Fishers-based Arsee Engineers and Indianapolis-based Ratio Architects to work on the project. Both have experience repurposing historical structures.

"This is right up their alley," Anderson said.

The plan is to anchor the redevelopment with a restaurant that would likely be in the one-story back building that's built into the side of a hill. The Decay Devils hope to work with the National Park Service to potentially extend an access road from Virginia Street so the parking lot could adjoin the restaurant; otherwise, there's just street parking along Broadway.

The big building would be mixed-used, with an office for the Decay Devils nonprofit, where they could base their operations and host cultural programs. The group puts on art exhibits, leads popular bicycle tours throughout the Steel City, offers cemetery and historic tours, and stages festivals and other special events.

"It would be a home base as we focus on being more active in Gary and the entire Region," he said. "It's a solid place to do programming. It could have rentable space, host once-a-month pop-up farmers markets and host events, whatever that may be."

They hope to model it on other historic redevelopment projects in Indiana, such as the Fort Wayne Electric Works at a former bottle works in Fort Wayne and the Bottleworks District at the former Coca-Cola bottling plant on Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis.

"It's set up like a college campus almost, with upscale housing, entertainment and activities. There's a hotel, dining options, a few bars, bowling and video games. It's a destination to visit and definitely one of my favorite places to go when I am down there. This would be similar but on a smaller scale."

The Decays Devils are in talks with the National Park Service about advertising and labeling it as a gateway to the Indiana Dunes National Park to complement plans to extend a trail to Broadway, right by Union Station. They're looking at bike rental stations and other steps.

"We want to do what we can to make it more user-friendly and more attractive," he said. "For the bike riders visiting the area, it could be a destination trail where you bike to the national park and take pictures and see some art here."

The building may showcase art, but it is unlikely to include a dedicated art gallery: The goal is to bring in businesses that will make it financially self-sufficient.

"We can't secure grants forever," Anderson said. "We need to make it sustainable and get a solid revenue base."

First, extensive work will need to be done to make a long-abandoned building that was featured on the television show "Life After People" habitable again. The roof will have to be replaced, steps will have to be replaced, support joints will need to be shored up, utilities will need to be restored, and the building will need to be heated. It's huge, high-ceilinged and drafty.

"Some of the concrete is deteriorated really badly and will need to be replaced," he said. "Once we've got that figured out, we can figure out how we want the space to look."

The site has many possibilities and offers sweeping views of downtown and the industrial lakefront.

"We'd like to make it a destination," he said. "There's no space like this in our region today. This is our history."

Once Union Station is redeveloped, the Decay Devils plan to turn their eyes to other historical structures.

"Once this project comes to fruition, we're going to start on the next project, whatever that may be," he said. "We going to keep pushing for change in the Region. As we solidify things, we're going to talk about our cultural heritage and the history that brings us together."

The Decay Devils also hope to work with other groups and artists like Felix "Flex" Maldonado on activating the space.

"The possibilities are limitless," Anderson said. "Look at what they did in Columbus, Indiana. Everything is preserved. I ate in a historic fire station there. This is somewhere that can give us inspiration in our backyard."

The Decay Devils will look around the Steel City and potentially at sites in Hammond, East Chicago and the wider Region for other neglected buildings they could save.

"It might not have been the best idea to tackle a huge project first as a grassroots group," Anderson said. "It might be better to attack smaller projects. I'm now on the Indiana Landmarks board down in Indianapolis, and they have an abundance of knowledge about how to make your money stretch and learn from others who are doing this. There's strong support for preserving culture and having this history right at your fingertips."