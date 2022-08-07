Historic mausoleum in Crown Point unearthed

CROWN POINT — The past is being unearthed at Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point — literally.

Cemetery Sexton Tom Hawes has been digging up the old Crown Point Mausoleum more than a half century after its demise at the cemetery at 347 Maple Lane. Its foundation will be preserved and repurposed for a new columbarium that will house cremains.

The mausoleum, a stone structure that housed the dead in tombs above ground, was razed in the 1960s, City of Crown Point spokesperson Mary Freda said. The mausoleum was condemned after vandals broke into the crypts and destroyed the nameplates.

"It is pretty neat to have this piece of history unearthed, quite literally, after being demolished and buried for more than 60 years," she said. "The neat thing about it is the original floor from that time period is still intact."

The mausoleum was located on the hill at Historic Maplewood Cemetery near where Crown Point founder, author, journalist and prohibitionist Solon Robinson was buried. As many as 120 people had been buried there, Hawes said.

"The kids kept breaking into it in the 1950s," Hawes said. "There were two big doors on either end. They would drive in there with their cars. They would break into the crypts and use the skulls for bowling balls."

At the time the cemetery was more remote.

"At that time period, there was basically nothing south of the cemetery," he said. "There was no school. There was no new housing. It was probably a place where kids messed around."

Such cases of vandalism used to be more common at cemeteries, Hawes said. In the 1970s, teenagers broke into another mausoleum at Historic Maplewood Cemetery, removed a coffin and left it on the grounds of Crown Point High School.

Vandals also tore up the Pioneer Cemetery in Porter County after Boy Scouts fixed it up in the 1990s.

"It still happens," Hawes said. "It's dangerous. If kids stand on top of an old grave, there's a void in the ground where the coffin decays. If they're rocking one of these big monuments, it could come over and kill them."

The Crown Point Mausoleum was built in 1912 and served as a final resting place for scores of people for about a half century. It had a sister mausoleum built by the same company at around the same time in Beecher in Will County, Illinois.

"It was a beautiful building," Hawes said. "It had paintings of angels on the ceilings, just beautiful frescos. An above-ground mausoleum was a new building at the time. It was a shame it was torn down. But after they broke in and drove cars in it, it fell into disrepair."

A 1912 story in the Beecher Herald described the Crown Point Mausoleum as "a handsome structure built of concrete blocks," an "elegant and substantial structure" and "like a chapel." Each crypt had a shelf for flowers that were watched over by an attendant and kept fresh for several days.

"The crypts are all of cement with marble facing and marble slabs for openings," the article stated. "The floor is tile, while the ceilings are handsomely finished and frescoed, bearing paintings of angels and giving the interior a church-like appearance."

Families had the option of moving their loved ones to the mausoleum in Beecher or to a grave elsewhere in the cemetery. The stone that made up the building was scrapped.

Hawes long had heard stories about the mausoleum. He knew something was still there on the hill.

"You could see something underneath," he said. "In the summer with the hot sun, you could see an outline where the grass turned brown."

A Bobcat recently pushed the dirt back "gingerly," unveiling an elaborate tile floor.

"When we saw it, everybody wanted to save it and not tear it up," Hawes said. "The mayor said to keep the foundation. It's ornate. They brought in artisans from Germany to do the tile work."

The tile work is cracked a little due to age but in relatively good condition, Hawes said.

"It's intricate tile work," he said. "All those pieces were put in individually. That's how they did things back then."

The new columbarium will be built upon the footprint of the surviving floor. It's expected to host the cremains of 96 people.

"The contractor has other projects lined up, so the work probably won't get done for a while," Hawes said. "We're definitely going to get started by the fall. Hopefully, it should be up next spring by Memorial Day."

Cremains have gotten more popular in recent years. While some families scatter the ashes, many prefer to have somewhere they can visit to pay their respects. The first 20 spots in the columbarium already have been reserved.

"It's good we're able to preserve the floor," Hawes said. "It's a bit of history."