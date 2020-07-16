Historic Piatak Meats building in Merrillville being torn down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The building long inhabited by the century-old Piatak Meats on Broadway in Merrillville — a local landmark with a cow on the roof and a drawing of a steak in the sign — is getting torn down.

Piatak Meats, which was founded in Gary in 1910, ground fresh meat and made 25 types of homemade sausages in a brick building at 6200 Broadway in Merrillville for more than a half-century. It moved farther south to that location in 1959 and operated there until it closed for good back in 2017.

Part-owner Steve Fugate said at the time that business had been failing either because of the location or because younger people were eating out more, that the owners were nearly retirement age and that there was no one to take over the old-school butcher shop. In 2013, 27-year-old Hobart resident Andrew Fugate, the son of one of the owners, was shot to death by burglars in the cooler at Piatak Meats in an early-morning robbery that was never solved.

New owners since have acquired the building.

"As a government professional with years of experience in community and economic development, it's always difficult to witness a property that once housed a longstanding, family-owned, vibrant business succumb to the wrecking ball," Merrillville Town Manager Pat Reardon said.