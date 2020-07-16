You are the owner of this article.
Historic Piatak Meats building in Merrillville being torn down
Historic Piatak Meats building in Merrillville being torn down

The building long inhabited by the century-old Piatak Meats on Broadway in Merrillville — a local landmark with a cow on the roof and a drawing of a steak in the sign — is getting torn down.

Piatak Meats, which was founded in Gary in 1910, ground fresh meat and made 25 types of homemade sausages in a brick building at 6200 Broadway in Merrillville for more than a half-century. It moved farther south to that location in 1959 and operated there until it closed for good back in 2017.

Part-owner Steve Fugate said at the time that business had been failing either because of the location or because younger people were eating out more, that the owners were nearly retirement age and that there was no one to take over the old-school butcher shop. In 2013, 27-year-old Hobart resident Andrew Fugate, the son of one of the owners, was shot to death by burglars in the cooler at Piatak Meats in an early-morning robbery that was never solved.

New owners since have acquired the building.

"As a government professional with years of experience in community and economic development, it's always difficult to witness a property that once housed a longstanding, family-owned, vibrant business succumb to the wrecking ball," Merrillville Town Manager Pat Reardon said.

But in this case, the property was not in a condition to feasibly renovate, he said.

"Late 2019/early 2020 the property changed hands," he said. "After an exhaustive due-diligence period, the new owner determined that is was not cost-effective to renovate the building."

The new owner hopes to redevelop the site along the busy Broadway commercial corridor.

"The property is currently zoned community commercial, allowing for an array of businesses," Reardon said. "Ownership is promoting the site to appropriate users. What's next is we continue to work with the ownership with the mutual goal being the site is redeveloped."

Piatak Meats had been a beloved institution that specialized in hormone-free, steroid-free and preservative-free meats, including beer brats, ribs, smoked ham and hickory-smoked pepperoni. It was described by one reviewer as "the best place in the Region for fresh meat."

