Historic steamboat rides setting sail on Cedar Lake again

Historic steamboats will again set sail on Cedar Lake this summer.
The Cedar Lake Historical Association and Hesston Steam Museum of LaPorte renewed their partnership to offer boat cruises on the expansive lake in South Lake County. The public can sign up for voyages embarking from The Museum at Lassen’s Resort at 7408 Constitution Ave. in Cedar Lake starting Thursday.
One steamboat cruise will take place each week all summer long.
“We executed our grant-funded humanities program, Steam Through History, for a one-week, limited engagement last summer with outstanding results,” Cedar Lake Historical Association Executive Director Julie Zasada said. “Over 1,000 passengers learned resort history and discovered the science of steam power aboard ‘Steamer Dewey.’ It made sense to renew the program with the Hesston Steam Museum for 2022.”
The steamboat cruises proved to be a popular hit last year, often selling out. The Cedar Lake Historical Association and Hesston Steam Museum of LaPorte modified the program for this summer after collecting extensive feedback.
Steamboats rides will take place once a week from June through August. They will alternative between Thursdays and Wednesdays.
The public can choose from four routes with different cruise lengths ranging from 20 to 45 minutes. The Northern Voyage will go from the village of Armour to Coleman's Corner, while the Southern Resorts tour will highlight Binyon's and Coffin's Shady Beach. The Monon Route heads to the site of the former Monon Railroad Depot.
Prices vary from $15 to $35 for adults. There's also now a website that was developed in conjunction with a student team from IUPUI’s School of Informatics and Computing where people can look on their phones to learn more about the historic resort sites that lined Cedar Lake.
“When guests board the steamboat, they will be able to open a mobile-friendly website that will map about 30 historic resorts, view photographs, and read details about those resorts throughout their excursion,” Zasada said. “Since The Museum at Lassen’s Resort is the last remaining hotel from Cedar Lake’s resort-era, this website will connect the past to the present-day shoreline in a dynamic way.”
Tickets also include museum admission to the history museum that aims to make the 1920s come alive.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
Downtown Crown Point has emerged as one of the Region's trendiest dining spots, where classics like Lucrezia Italian Ristorante and Prime Steakhouse have been joined by newer, varied and often upscale entries like Provecho Latin Provisions, Square Roots, and Battista's Artisan Pizzeria. Recent additions have included outposts of Valparaiso's Ricochet Tacos and Munster's True BBQ.
Fewer haunted houses in Northwest Indiana are bringing frights this fall. Those that are opening for the Halloween season are taking new coronavirus precautions, including limiting capacity, bringing on less staff, requiring masks, and replacing physical lines with virtual ones.