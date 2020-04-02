'Historic' unemployment claims in Indiana nearly five times previous record

Last week, Hoosiers filed 146,243 initial unemployment claims, shattering the previous record from the Great Recession nearly five-fold, according to the latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
"Prior to March of this year, the highest number of claims that were filed in a one-week period was the week ending Jan. 10, 2009 was about 28,000," DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. "The number of claims were received in a one-month period during the highest amount during our downturn is now what we may be seeing on a weekly basis. We're also seeing an equally unprecedented number of calls. Already this week we've had more than 210,000 phone interactions. Last week we had 158,000. The weeks prior pale in comparison. The claims and calls are unmatched in history, as are the rapid increases."
A WalletHub study found Indiana had the third-highest increase in unemployment claims in the country during the coronavirus pandemic, with a 7,093.46% year-over-year increase.
The Labor Department announced 6.648 million people filed for unemployment benefits, doubling the record set the week before.
“In the short term, this is naturally very frightening to economy watchers, but viewed over the medium or long term suggests a quickening of job losses which would otherwise have slowly occurred throughout the spring and summer,” said Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. “The fundamentals have not changed. Roughly 28 million workers are at risk of job losses through their employment in businesses which directly interact with the public. These job numbers are not a sign of things getting worse, I think it is a sign of a more forceful response by households, businesses and state and local governments.”
Unemployment could rise to 14.6% nationally during the coronavirus crisis, Ball State estimates.
“These are likely very conservative estimates, yet it argues that job losses in March, April, May and June may be the four largest in U.S. history, topping the 1.9 million jobs lost in the weeks following V-J Day in September 1945,” Hicks said. “This level of job losses does not consider the effect of school closures on labor supply by households. This study does not assess the impact of supply chain disruptions on manufacturing, nor does it include the extreme shock to household wealth caused by stock market declines.”
Payne encouraged people to apply for unemployment online, saying the huge volumes meant long waits on the phone. People should review information on the Department of Workforce Development website to cut down on the amount of time they spend on the phone, he said.
"Some people haven't been able to get through at all," he said. "We're hiring more people to assist with our call center and more people to assist with claims administration."
Payne said Hoosiers filing for unemployment may not get the extra federal unemployment benefits of $600 a month until May because there wasn't yet federal guidance on how that program should be administered at the state level.
