'Historic' unemployment claims in Indiana nearly five times previous record

Last week, Hoosiers filed 146,243 initial unemployment claims, shattering the previous record from the Great Recession nearly five-fold, according to the latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

"Prior to March of this year, the highest number of claims that were filed in a one-week period was the week ending Jan. 10, 2009 was about 28,000," DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. "The number of claims were received in a one-month period during the highest amount during our downturn is now what we may be seeing on a weekly basis. We're also seeing an equally unprecedented number of calls. Already this week we've had more than 210,000 phone interactions. Last week we had 158,000. The weeks prior pale in comparison. The claims and calls are unmatched in history, as are the rapid increases."

A WalletHub study found Indiana had the third-highest increase in unemployment claims in the country during the coronavirus pandemic, with a 7,093.46% year-over-year increase.

The Labor Department announced 6.648 million people filed for unemployment benefits, doubling the record set the week before.