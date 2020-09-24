Historic White House Restaurant in Valpo getting razed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 150 years of history is being wiped from the landscape in downtown Valparaiso.

The stately Victoria-era mansion at Morgan Boulevard and East Jefferson Street that was built by an early civic leader in the mid-19th century, owned by early Valparaiso University President Henry Baker Brown, and long home to the White House restaurant, is being demolished. The 21-room, four-story home was substantially damaged in a fire in 1998 and has been in disrepair for years.

“While it’s sad to see the building go, it has been equally sad to see it so long neglected,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “As we fondly remember this Valparaiso landmark, we also look forward to seeing new energy at this important corner of Valparaiso’s downtown."

Architectural salvage professionals have rescued chandeliers, woodwork, hardware and other fixtures from the home that was built around 1860, with accounts varying of exactly when. Developer Faganel Builders will build eight paired townhomes and two standalone homes on the site being dubbed Calkins Hill. The name is in honor of the Valparaiso merchant William T. Calkins, who first lived in the home, which is often known as the Calkins-Brown House or the Brown Home.