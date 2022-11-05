Historical home of Hammond's first mayor Marcus Towle hits market

A historic mansion belonging to one of Hammond's city founders has hit the market.

The Marcus Towle House at 229 Ogden St. in downtown Hammond was home to Hammond's first mayor and was designated a local landmark in 1984.

"The home was built in 1885, moved to its current location in 1907 and redesigned by L. Cosby Bernard, a prominent Region architect," real estate agent Chris Jones said. "It is such a unique property."

Towle, for whom the Towle Theater downtown is named, partnered with George Hammond to build State Line Slaughterhouse, a packing house that drove the city's early development in the late 19th century. The State Line Slaughterhouse on the banks of the Grand Calumet River drew workers to town as it prospered, sending beef, lamb and other meats via refrigerated train cars to New England.

It ultimately burned down in 1901, putting 1,800 people out of work.

Towle helped built up what was originally a company town. He established the first newspaper, platted the first subdivision, laid out the first cemetery and built an opera house, hotel and roller skating rink. He became Hammond's first mayor when it was incorporated as a city in 1883.

He helped Hammond survive the loss of its largest employers by drawing in other industries and diversifying the economy.

Towle lived in a seven-bed, 7-bath house that spanned 5,526 square feet. It's a stately three-all-brick home that was built in 1885 and moved to its current location in 1907.

It has a living room with a fireplace, beamed ceiling, wood floors and turret. It has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main floor, as well, as a sunroom, library and French doors. It also has a two-story carriage house on the grounds.

It's listed for an asking price of $324,900.