 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Historical home of Hammond's first mayor Marcus Towle hits market

  • 0
Historical home of Hammond's first mayor Marcus Towle hits market

Marcus Towle's home hit the market in Hammond.

 Joseph S. Pete

A historic mansion belonging to one of Hammond's city founders has hit the market.

The Marcus Towle House at 229 Ogden St. in downtown Hammond was home to Hammond's first mayor and was designated a local landmark in 1984.

"The home was built in 1885, moved to its current location in 1907 and redesigned by L. Cosby Bernard, a prominent Region architect," real estate agent Chris Jones said. "It is such a unique property."

Towle, for whom the Towle Theater downtown is named, partnered with George Hammond to build State Line Slaughterhouse, a packing house that drove the city's early development in the late 19th century. The State Line Slaughterhouse on the banks of the Grand Calumet River drew workers to town as it prospered, sending beef, lamb and other meats via refrigerated train cars to New England. 

It ultimately burned down in 1901, putting 1,800 people out of work.

People are also reading…

Towle helped built up what was originally a company town. He established the first newspaper, platted the first subdivision, laid out the first cemetery and built an opera house, hotel and roller skating rink. He became Hammond's first mayor when it was incorporated as a city in 1883.

He helped Hammond survive the loss of its largest employers by drawing in other industries and diversifying the economy.

Towle lived in a seven-bed, 7-bath house that spanned 5,526 square feet. It's a stately three-all-brick home that was built in 1885 and moved to its current location in 1907.

It has a living room with a fireplace, beamed ceiling, wood floors and turret. It has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main floor, as well, as a sunroom, library and French doors. It also has a two-story carriage house on the grounds. 

It's listed for an asking price of $324,900.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts