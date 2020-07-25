Hit the water for safe summer fun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Challenging times and social distancing require creativity when looking for fun activities. But one way to get outdoors with friends and family is to navigate the waterways of Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan, an area dotted with both large and small inland lakes, rivers and, of course, over 100 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline stretching from the Illinois/Indiana state line to Saugatuck, Michigan.

The types of boating options also run the gamut, with businesses renting pontoons, personal watercraft such as Jet Skis, as well as do-it-yourself type crafts like stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes. Just want to sit back and let someone else do the navigating? Take a cruise.

Pack a lunch, grab your bathing suits and rent a pontoon boat (maximum capacity 10 people, though with social distancing you might want to cut it to half) at North Point Marina on Cedar lake, find a place to drop anchor to swim and enjoy the sun.

Try a triton (think pontoon with three tubes instead of two) at Pine Lake Marina in LaPorte. Why three? The extra tube distributes the craft’s weight on the water, allowing it to handle more horsepower — in other words, you can go much faster than a typical pokey pontoon. They can be rented by the hour, half day (four hours), full day (eight hours) and even all week.