HOBART — The owner of a downtown building is seeking the city's permission to use all available spaces in the facility as apartments.
Like other buildings in the downtown area, the structure at 222 Center St. has commercial use on the first floor and apartments on the second, Councilman Dave Vinzant said.
A use variance sought by Rich Pluta would allow multifamily residential use throughout the entire structure.
The Board of Zoning Appeals gave the use variance an unfavorable recommendation as it heads to the City Council for a final decision. The BZA felt it was appropriate to follow the current zoning classification, which allows commercial on one level and apartments on the second.
Vinzant said he has prepared a resolution that would permit the multifamily residential use on the first floor. The variance could provide another opportunity to fill vacancies in the building.
“Let the marketplace decide what should be there,” Vinzant said.
The matter has been tabled so it can be reviewed by City Attorney Anthony DeBonis.
The council could take action on it as early as its Oct. 2 session.
The 222 Center St. building is a separate structure that's on the same lot of the former Guyer facility.
The Guyer building, which was established in 1897, was severely damaged in a massive fire in January, and it was torn down months ago.
The 222 Center St. structure sustained some damage in the fire, but it wasn't necessary to raze the building.
The foundation from the Guyer facility was left in place because it’s possible it could be used for another structure if it's decided a new building will be erected there. No plans have yet gone before the Plan Commission for consideration.
Although the foundation is remaining, the basement floor was broken up so water won’t accumulate there.
The basement area was filled with sand and topped with black dirt.