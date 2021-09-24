Hobart Chamber launches new leads program to compete with networking rivals

Lead exchange groups will meet monthly to exchange ideas and discuss podcasts or reading assignments. Each will consist of about 10 members from different professions who will convene at the chamber office, coffee shops, restaurants and other venues.

"It's small and intimate groups where they can get to know each other," Byelick said. "We want them to come to trust each other and know they can be counted on. The meetings will be somewhat abbreviated, about an hour or so early in the morning, so they can get back to making their livelihood. It's basically a way to get cultivated leads in a structured environment with a more intimate mix-and-mingle."

Byelick, who recently started as president of the Hobart chamber, said he was bringing new programming and new ideas to ensure it stays relevant with members.

"I've been a member of many chambers of commerce," he said. "The value I derived from membership varied a lot by chamber. In some, I put more into it than I got out. I don't want people to pay their annual dues of $220 and then walk away without getting that much tangible value in two months. I don't want to take their money and never talk to them again. I don't want to leave them to their own devices. We're devising programs at the chamber to help get your business to the next level."