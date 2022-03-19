Hobart Chamber of Commerce recognizes business leaders

The Hobart Chamber of Commerce recently recognized business leaders in the community with its Influencer Awards.

The chamber honored leading business people at its annual awards ceremony at the Hobart Art Theater.

Teddian Jackson of Montego Bay Restaurant was named Businessperson of the Year, Michael Chutani of Litehouse Whole Food Grill Entrepreneur of the Year and Dee Bedella of St Mary Medical Center Influencer of the Year.

"Michael Chutani from Lighthouse Whole Foods just started a new business here in Hobart, serving fresh, healthy foods right across the street from St. Mary's Hospital. He's doing real well." Hobart Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Byelick said. "Teddian Jackson form Montego Bay is one of the hardest-working restauranteurs in town. He's doing some expansions over there. He does a great job, great food, Caribbean and Jamaican-style food. Dee Bedella is the patient advocate from St. Mary Hospital is involved in so many different aspects of Hobart and surrounding areas."

The city of Hobart also named Steve Gouwens Hobart Firefighter of the Year and Zachary Crawford Hobart Police Officer of the Year. Shane Evans of the Hobart Art Theater won the Mayor's Choice Award.

"The Art Theater won the Mayor's Choice Award for all the things they are doing to bring outside traffic and outside dollars into the community," Byelick said.

The Hobart Chamber bestowed the honors at the Hobart Art Theater at an awards ceremony that featured two stand-up comedians and a jazz band.

"We tried to loosen things up this year," Byelick said. "It was well-received."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.