Hobart Chamber of Commerce to bestow Influencer Awards

The Hobart Chamber of Commerce plans to recognize leaders in business, education and local government at its Influencer Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart. The Chamber of Commerce will present awards like Influencer of the Year, Business Owner of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.

This year's format will be different as it will feature live entertainment, comedy and music, said Hobart Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Byelick.

"It will be a nontraditional awards ceremony, not like the past dinner at a banquet hall that's slow-moving," he said. "This will be out of the ordinary with comedy, musical comedy and jazz with intermittent award presentations that aren't too time-consuming.

"People's attitudes for congregating have changed during pandemics. We've kind of learned if it's not fun they don't want to do it. They don't want to go if it's a more mundane event. So we're going to give people a chance to relax and enjoy the show."

Chicago-based comedian Gwen LaRoka, who won the HBO Latino Standup Comedy competition and is slated to film her own HBO comedy special in New York, will serve as the opening act.

The headliner is Skip Griparis, a previous member of the New Colony Six and back-up singer to Olivia Newton-John who appeared as the taciturn Monte the Color Man in the classic sports movie "Major League."

Griparis will lead the audience on a musical journey through the history of Rock 'n Roll.

"He walks through the history in the voice of many singers, doing impressions from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s," Byelick said.

Music also will be performed by saxophonist and recording artist Audley Reid, who will play jazz, funk and R&B throughout the evening.

"If people like it, we might make it a permanent thing," he said. "We just have to see. We think the talent we brought in is really strong."

The city government also will present awards, including to police and firefighters. Byelick and longtime collaborate Michele Piskol will emcee the Influencer Awards ceremony.

"The public is welcome to come. You don't have to be a member of the chamber," he said. "It's open to everybody. People can enjoy the talent, the recognition to local business owners and the show.

Tickets are $25 or $30 at the door.

For more information, call (219) 942-5774 or visit hobartchamber.com.

