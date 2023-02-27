Looking for new employment opportunities or a chance to showcase your business to the public?

Hobart Chamber of Commerce will host the Business Expo and Career Fair Thursday to "connect employers and the local workforce to engage, promote, network, hire and get hired."

The Business Expo and Career Fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway.

Attendees can get connected to resources in business development, career advancement, health and education in the four-hour-long business expo.

Local businesses will showcase entry-level jobs, career opportunities for more seasoned working professionals and part-time jobs for high school students.

"The Hobart Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Career Fair aims to promote the growth of the local economy, reduce unemployment and inspire education and career growth," the Hobart Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "The event provides a showcase of local businesses, improves consumer confidence, educates small business owners about the business development opportunities and connects leading employers with the local workforce professionals."

The business expo is free and open to the public. It's a venue where companies can get their name out to job seekers, potential clients and the general public.

"The business sector of the exposition provides an excellent platform for businesses to personally connect with multicultural consumers," the Hobart Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "Event attendees get an exceptional opportunity to reinforce community presence, promote certain programs and deliver information about the overall benefits offered by their organization."

Attendees can sample hors d'oeuvres, win prizes and take home giveaways from vendors and sponsors at the event.

For more information, call 219-942-5774, email info@hobartchamber.com or visit www.hobartchamber.com.