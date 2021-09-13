Hobart Chamber to host Elevate Small Business & Entrepreneurial Expo at Southlake Mall

The Hobart Chamber of Commerce hopes to help people start businesses or take their company to the next level at the upcoming Elevate Small Business & Entrepreneurial Expo at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

The chamber is launching the new concept of an exposition to guide people through the complexities of opening, operating, and promoting their businesses. It will link entrepreneurs with professional experts to help them get started.

There is more to owning and operating a business than is sometimes perceived, Hobart Chamber of Commerce President Tom Byelick said.

"There's are so many people interested in starting their own businesses but there's very little training," he said. "We hope to help businesses find help with the various aspects of business. They can meet legal experts and experts in website development, video production, sales, insurance and social media. They can learn about how to set up a LLC. Theyre's so much to putting together a business today, like filing for a LLC. WE can help them do it."

The expo will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the Main Atrium at the Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart.