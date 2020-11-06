Hobart exploring food and beverage tax

HOBART — The city is exploring a possible food and beverage tax to help fund economic development projects in Hobart.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said consultants from Taft in Indianapolis have agreed to represent Hobart through the process, and the city is developing a $38,000 professional services contract with the firm.
“And that includes lobbying efforts as well as several other responsibilities that they will undertake as far as working to represent the city of Hobart,” Snedecor said.
He said Hobart is in the early stages of pursuing possible legislation that could give the city the authority to enact a food and beverage tax on sales at restaurants and bars in Hobart.
“It’s not a tax on the people,” Snedecor said. “It’s basically for those that would have the discretionary spending.”
He said the city and Taft will be careful to determine a fair percentage that would be applied if the potential tax advances.
“I don’t want to chase people away,” Snedecor said.
Many mull option
Although it’s early in the process, possible legislation could go before state lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session.
“This is the long session, so it’s a better chance of getting it heard,” Snedecor said.
The city might not be alone in pursuing the authority to put a food and beverage tax in place.
“I think there are several communities around the state that are probably going to be considering it,” Snedecor said.
If allowed to enact the tax, funding generated from it would be used for projects that could promote economic development in Hobart, Snedecor said.
“One of the focuses I think that we would be looking at is certainly economic development that might do with recreational sports and something for attractions that would draw people into that area,” he said.
Snedecor said a target area could be the U.S. 30 corridor, but Hobart wouldn’t limit it to that location.
“That (U.S.) 30 district is in trouble these days because of the condition of retail and I think it’s important that we do what we can to bump that up and give it new life and make sure it doesn’t fall the way of some retail districts in some communities,” Councilman Dave Vinzant said. “I think it’s critical to that section of town.”
Hobart has been working to address a deficit in its general fund, and implementing a food and beverage tax could provide a method to pay for economic development projects without using money from the general fund.
