Hobart exploring food and beverage tax

The city might not be alone in pursuing the authority to put a food and beverage tax in place.

“I think there are several communities around the state that are probably going to be considering it,” Snedecor said.

If allowed to enact the tax, funding generated from it would be used for projects that could promote economic development in Hobart, Snedecor said.

“One of the focuses I think that we would be looking at is certainly economic development that might do with recreational sports and something for attractions that would draw people into that area,” he said.

Snedecor said a target area could be the U.S. 30 corridor, but Hobart wouldn’t limit it to that location.

“That (U.S.) 30 district is in trouble these days because of the condition of retail and I think it’s important that we do what we can to bump that up and give it new life and make sure it doesn’t fall the way of some retail districts in some communities,” Councilman Dave Vinzant said. “I think it’s critical to that section of town.”

Hobart has been working to address a deficit in its general fund, and implementing a food and beverage tax could provide a method to pay for economic development projects without using money from the general fund.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 7