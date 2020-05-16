Hobart industrial project delayed by coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — A project to build a new industrial facility on 69th Avenue has been delayed, and it appears COVID-19 played a role in it.

Becknell Industrial has plans to construct a 617,000-square-foot building on 69th east of Mississippi Street, and AMI LLC is the proposed tenant.

Paul Thurston, of Becknell Industrial, said Becknell signed a deal with AMI before the coronavirus crisis.

Officials at one time hoped construction would have started by April 1, but the project hasn’t advanced as expected.

Real estate and personal property tax abatement had been sought for the project, and the City Council in March granted initial approval of those requests.

The panel had been scheduled to have public hearings and take final action on the abatement last month, but COVID-19 caused City Hall to be closed to the public and canceled many Hobart meetings.

Becknell and AMI has since withdrawn resolutions associated with those requests.

“We're still in talks with the user and hope to get back on track,” Thurston said.