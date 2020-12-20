Hobart officially asks for food and beverage tax

HOBART — A sports complex in Hobart is among potential economic development endeavors that could be funded with food and beverage tax money, if the city is allowed to enact the tax.

“I think this has to be targeted for something that will bring people to our community,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said of funding from the possible tax.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution officially asking state lawmakers to consider legislation that would authorize Hobart to have the tax on sales at restaurants and bars in the city.

Councilman Chris Wells was the only member to vote against the resolution, and Councilman Matt Claussen was absent from the session.

Ann Cottongim, a consultant from the firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, told the panel “this is kind of step one” in the process. She said it shows the city is serious about the possible funding mechanism.

Snedecor said there will now be more involved discussions regarding the matter. Those conversations likely will involve the percentage that will be taxed as well as possible uses of the funding.

Snedecor made it clear “this is not just a tax to tax” or a method to underwrite the general fund.