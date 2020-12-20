 Skip to main content
Hobart officially asks for food and beverage tax
Hobart officially asks for food and beverage tax

Hobart City Hall
HOBART — A sports complex in Hobart is among potential economic development endeavors that could be funded with food and beverage tax money, if the city is allowed to enact the tax.

“I think this has to be targeted for something that will bring people to our community,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said of funding from the possible tax.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution officially asking state lawmakers to consider legislation that would authorize Hobart to have the tax on sales at restaurants and bars in the city.

Councilman Chris Wells was the only member to vote against the resolution, and Councilman Matt Claussen was absent from the session.

Ann Cottongim, a consultant from the firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, told the panel “this is kind of step one” in the process. She said it shows the city is serious about the possible funding mechanism.

Snedecor said there will now be more involved discussions regarding the matter. Those conversations likely will involve the percentage that will be taxed as well as possible uses of the funding.

Snedecor made it clear “this is not just a tax to tax” or a method to underwrite the general fund.

“The legislature will turn that down in a heartbeat,” he said.

Cottongim said the resolution indicates Hobart would use the revenue for economic development purposes.

Snedecor said a sports complex has been discussed as a possible project. He said he had conversations with area business owners who are interested in that potential initiative.

Snedecor said the U.S. 30 corridor would be targeted for economic development improvements with food and beverage tax funding, because it’s estimated 80% of the revenue would come from restaurants and bars in that area.

“We certainly want to give back,” Snedecor said.

Councilman P. Lino Maggio said he doesn’t want to be locked in to one specific area.

“I’d love to see this money spent all over town,” he said.

Snedecor agrees there is a need for flexibility. Allowable uses for food and beverage tax dollars would be spelled out in legislation if the proposal is approved.

Hobart isn’t the only local community seeking a food and beverage tax.

Officials from the neighboring town of Merrillville also have expressed interest in pursuing a food and beverage tax for economic development purposes.

The Merrillville council recently approved a resolution that’s supportive of collaborating with the city of Hobart to jointly pursue state legislation that would authorize a food and beverage tax for the communities. Merrillville officials believe the communities could have a better opportunity to receive state authorization if they work together.

Hobart leaders on Wednesday didn’t discuss a potential combined effort with Merrillville and no action was taken by the Hobart council on that matter.

