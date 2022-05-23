Hobart woman inducted into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

A Hobart woman was inducted into the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame after serving the fast-food joint's famous sliders to her family after her grandmother's funeral.

Hobart resident Tressia Stokes was inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame this year after her grandmother passed away and instructed the family in her last will and testament to enjoy a White Castle meal on her.

"Tressia wasn’t particularly surprised at her grandmother’s request, as four generations of her family had been sharing White Castle meals at family gatherings, both the happy and the sad," White Castle said in the induction. "After Tressia’s mother’s passing, for example, a couple of family members each showed up at her house with White Castle because 'everyone knew when we gathered together, we had White Castle.' For Tressia’s family, including a White Castle meal in a legal document like a last will and testament will ensure that it’s served at events and gatherings of future generations, both in times of celebration and of sorrow."

Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle, the tiny square burger restaurant that has a cult following, many late-night patrons and a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, inducted 10 new fans into its Hall of Fame. It's reserved the honor for just 262 of its "most loyal, ardent devotees" since the Cravers Hall of Fame was originally created in 2001.

“(It) was a very special day for White Castle, with 10 more incredible fans joining our Cravers Hall of Fame,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “They all have such unique and interesting stories about the ways in which White Castle has played a significant role in their lives. As a family-owned business, we’re really touched to hear about their personal connection with White Castle.”

This year's inductees included a man who visited 165 White Castles in 21 days, a woman who met her husband in a White Castle drive-through and a news anchor from Ohio who wears White Castle-themed costumes every Halloween. Previous inductees also include high-profile celebrity White Castle fans like Stan Lee, Alice Cooper, "Man Vs. Food" host Adam Richman and "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" stars Kal Penn and John Cho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.