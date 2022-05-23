 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Hobart woman inducted into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

  • 0
Hobart woman inducted into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

White Castle

 Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

A Hobart woman was inducted into the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame after serving the fast-food joint's famous sliders to her family after her grandmother's funeral.

Hobart resident Tressia Stokes was inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame this year after her grandmother passed away and instructed the family in her last will and testament to enjoy a White Castle meal on her.

"Tressia wasn’t particularly surprised at her grandmother’s request, as four generations of her family had been sharing White Castle meals at family gatherings, both the happy and the sad," White Castle said in the induction. "After Tressia’s mother’s passing, for example, a couple of family members each showed up at her house with White Castle because 'everyone knew when we gathered together, we had White Castle.' For Tressia’s family, including a White Castle meal in a legal document like a last will and testament will ensure that it’s served at events and gatherings of future generations, both in times of celebration and of sorrow."

People are also reading…

Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle, the tiny square burger restaurant that has a cult following, many late-night patrons and a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, inducted 10 new fans into its Hall of Fame. It's reserved the honor for just 262 of its "most loyal, ardent devotees" since the Cravers Hall of Fame was originally created in 2001.

“(It) was a very special day for White Castle, with 10 more incredible fans joining our Cravers Hall of Fame,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “They all have such unique and interesting stories about the ways in which White Castle has played a significant role in their lives. As a family-owned business, we’re really touched to hear about their personal connection with White Castle.”

This year's inductees included a man who visited 165 White Castles in 21 days, a woman who met her husband in a White Castle drive-through and a news anchor from Ohio who wears White Castle-themed costumes every Halloween. Previous inductees also include high-profile celebrity White Castle fans like Stan Lee, Alice Cooper, "Man Vs. Food" host Adam Richman and "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" stars Kal Penn and John Cho.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts