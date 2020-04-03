Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all locations, furloughing all employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Craft stores have been doing gangbusters sales to bored people stuck at home under stay-at-home orders during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, in some cases defying those very orders that say only essential businesses should remain open.

Hobby Lobby, a popular Oklahoma City-based chain of arts and craft stores, has reversed course and decided to close all its location as of Friday night. Locally, Hobby Lobby has stores in Hobart, Valparaiso, Michigan City and Tinley Park.

"As the country continues efforts to manage and mitigate the devastating health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus, Hobby Lobby will, after careful consideration, close the remainder of its stores, and furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees, effective Friday (April 3) at 8 p.m.," the company said in a news release. "The stores will remain closed until further notice."

Hobby Lobby said it was ending emergency leave pay for its workers and suspending paid time-off benefits, including vacation, so "our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government." The company will continue to pay for medical, dental, life and long-term disability benefits for employees through at least May 1.