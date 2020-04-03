Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all locations, furloughing all employees

Craft stores have been doing gangbusters sales to bored people stuck at home under stay-at-home orders during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, in some cases defying those very orders that say only essential businesses should remain open.
Hobby Lobby, a popular Oklahoma City-based chain of arts and craft stores, has reversed course and decided to close all its location as of Friday night. Locally, Hobby Lobby has stores in Hobart, Valparaiso, Michigan City and Tinley Park.
"As the country continues efforts to manage and mitigate the devastating health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus, Hobby Lobby will, after careful consideration, close the remainder of its stores, and furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees, effective Friday (April 3) at 8 p.m.," the company said in a news release. "The stores will remain closed until further notice."
Hobby Lobby said it was ending emergency leave pay for its workers and suspending paid time-off benefits, including vacation, so "our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government." The company will continue to pay for medical, dental, life and long-term disability benefits for employees through at least May 1.
"Upon return, employees will retain their original dates of hire and any accrued PTO and vacation," the company said in a statement. "Our sincere gratitude goes out to our dedicated employees at this difficult time, and we look forward to the day when we can welcome them back, once we are able to reopen."
At least two states, Colorado and Ohio, has ordered Hobby Lobby to shutter its doors during the outbreak of the coronavirus that's infected more than 1 million people nationally.
Hobby Lobby had argued it was essential because people used its crafts to sew face masks at home for health care professionals.
"We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products," Hobby Lobby said in the release. "Over the past several weeks, we implemented several best practices to provide a safer shopping environment, including the installation of physical barriers between customers and cashiers, enhanced cleaning, and the enforcement of social distancing measures."
The retail chain said it will reopen stores and bring back employees whenever it is deemed safe to do so.
"We are prepared to reopen our stores in a responsible way when the current situation improves, and look forward to welcoming our valued customers back to our stores," the company said. "Until then, we pray for those affected by the virus, protection for the health care professionals caring for the sick, economic security for all impacted businesses and employees, and wisdom for our leaders."
Last week, the town of Highland shuttered the Michaels craft store in the Highland Grove Shopping Center on Indianapolis Boulevard to the public but it continues to remain open for curbside pickup of online orders.
