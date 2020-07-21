Holcomb, GOP governors ask Congress to protect businesses, schools from COVID-19 lawsuits

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is leading a group of 21 Republican governors asking the federal government to protect businesses, schools and health care workers from most types of legal liability relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to congressional leaders Tuesday, the GOP state chief executives urge "common sense civil liability protections" be included in any future coronavirus relief legislation.
Specifically, the governors request the lawsuit protections be strong enough to "shield employers from legal risk when following the appropriate standard of care to protect employees, customers and students."
"When Americans take sensible steps to implement public health best practices, they should have confidence that they will be secure from unreasonable claims," the governors say.
At the same time, the letter says incidents of "gross negligence, misconduct or recklessness" should not be tolerated or provided legal immunity.
According to the governors, the threat of "frivolous lawsuits" is making it difficult "to accelerate reopening our economies as quickly and as safely as possible."
"As public policymakers, it is our duty to provide clarity, consistency and stability to our citizens and their businesses, and the uniformity that federal law provides is critical to America’s industries that work across state lines," the governors say.
"We hope you will take action to protect employees as well as employers in the workplace, and we look forward to working with you to strengthen our states and our nation and get our economy back up and running."
Civil liability protections are a top priority for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which represents thousands of American businesses, along with the nation's nursing homes and long-term care facilities, whose residents comprise a significant number of the deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Members of Congress and the White House currently are negotiating a fourth coronavirus relief package that also could include additional loans to struggling businesses, a second stimulus payment for taxpayers, and continued enhanced unemployment benefits.
