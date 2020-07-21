Holcomb, GOP governors ask Congress to protect businesses, schools from COVID-19 lawsuits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is leading a group of 21 Republican governors asking the federal government to protect businesses, schools and health care workers from most types of legal liability relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to congressional leaders Tuesday, the GOP state chief executives urge "common sense civil liability protections" be included in any future coronavirus relief legislation.

Specifically, the governors request the lawsuit protections be strong enough to "shield employers from legal risk when following the appropriate standard of care to protect employees, customers and students."

"When Americans take sensible steps to implement public health best practices, they should have confidence that they will be secure from unreasonable claims," the governors say.

At the same time, the letter says incidents of "gross negligence, misconduct or recklessness" should not be tolerated or provided legal immunity.

According to the governors, the threat of "frivolous lawsuits" is making it difficult "to accelerate reopening our economies as quickly and as safely as possible."