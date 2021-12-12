Holcomb impressed by NWI's pitch for state economic development grants

Northwest Indiana appears to be in a good position to secure most or all of the $52 million it has requested from a new, $500 million state grant program focused on improving quality of life, place and opportunity in different regions of the state.
In an exclusive interview with The Times, Gov. Eric Holcomb said nothing is definite until the READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) grants are awarded Tuesday, though some regions, including Northwest Indiana, far surpassed his high expectations.
"Everyone overperformed, I would say, statewide, and we're still scoring, but northern Indiana not just stepped up but overwhelmed the committee with great projects," Holcomb said.
"I mean Northwest Indiana, north-central Indiana, northeast Indiana, I mean all across northern Indiana. ... There was no area in northern Indiana that was a laggard. They just really collaborated and it's obvious when you see the projects."
Northwest Indiana's READI pitch centered on ready-to-go projects drawn from the multibillion-dollar "Ignite the Region" economic development plan developed and implemented over the past four years as a framework for building economic growth and prosperity in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties.
Among the projects in the Northwest Indiana READI application are requests to fund technology initiatives aimed at turning the area between Chicago and South Bend into a quantum computing hub for the nation, three new business and industrial parks, and a medical research park.
It also seeks funds to train a new generation of workers for high technology jobs in those developments, upskill current workers changing to technology careers, and support young, minority and rural entrepreneurs to innovate and lead in tech and other industries.
In addition, the application requests money to finish the Marquette Greenway trail spanning the length of Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline, develop transit-oriented neighborhoods adjacent to the South Shore Line expansion projects, and promote local farm and food distribution initiatives.
Officials at the Northwest Indiana Forum said local individuals, businesses and communities already have committed more than $550 million to these projects — a 10:1 match — and additional support from the state in the form of a READI grant will help put them over the top.
Holcomb said it's clear from Northwest Indiana's written proposal, as well as its Dec. 1 presentation to officials at the state's commerce agency, known as the Indiana Economic Development Corp., that it took seriously the challenge of bridging the urban-rural divide in ways that benefit the entire region.
"It'll be a very exciting week to think about what we'll be able to do together because of the outpouring of support at the local level — good dollars that are chasing good dollars — to maximize this moment in our history," Holcomb said.
"And when you think about the increased assessed value post-projects, this is a game-changer statewide."
Altogether, 17 self-identified regions across the state are competing for the grants made possible thanks to funds provided by the federal American Rescue Plan program backed by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, but opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in Congress, including U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun.
But Indiana's Republican governor isn't thinking about politics when it comes to READI. He believes it's a model that could be replicated in all 50 states to improve the quality of life for their residents as well.
"I've challenged other of my gubernatorial cohorts around the country," Holcomb said. "I've said there's no program like this on a scale of this size that by definition, and design, is bridging urban and rural divides."
Holcomb said once the READI grants are awarded in Indiana it likely will take one to three years for the various projects to be completed.
Nevertheless, he's already looking ahead to the 2023 session of the General Assembly to see if there will be sufficient funds available in the next two-year state budget for another round of READI grants, since the developments not funded this time around already have been identified.
"Seeing the projects that are on the books, that are ready to go locally, gives me a lot of confidence that we know what the blueprints are," Holcomb said. "We can see them. Now how do we fund them?"