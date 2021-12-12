Holcomb impressed by NWI's pitch for state economic development grants

"It'll be a very exciting week to think about what we'll be able to do together because of the outpouring of support at the local level — good dollars that are chasing good dollars — to maximize this moment in our history," Holcomb said.

"And when you think about the increased assessed value post-projects, this is a game-changer statewide."

Altogether, 17 self-identified regions across the state are competing for the grants made possible thanks to funds provided by the federal American Rescue Plan program backed by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, but opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in Congress, including U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun.

But Indiana's Republican governor isn't thinking about politics when it comes to READI. He believes it's a model that could be replicated in all 50 states to improve the quality of life for their residents as well.

"I've challenged other of my gubernatorial cohorts around the country," Holcomb said. "I've said there's no program like this on a scale of this size that by definition, and design, is bridging urban and rural divides."