Holcomb: 'Indiana is not going to be part of Putin's blood-oil machine'

Gov. Eric Holcomb is getting closer to deciding exactly how Indiana will respond to Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

The Republican has begun receiving reports from state agencies and the Indiana Public Retirement System about the extent of Indiana's contracts with Russian companies and investments in Russian business enterprises, in accordance with an executive order Holcomb signed Monday.

Holcomb said Thursday once he has all the information he'll chart a path forward that's likely to include cutting off all connections with Russia and Russian-owned businesses.

"There are a full spectrum of measures you can take," Holcomb said. "The state of Indiana is not going to be part of Putin's blood-oil machine."

The governor also is encouraging Indiana businesses, universities, and other entities to evaluate their connections to Russia, and take action accordingly.

He even volunteered to help one industry signal its displeasure with Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine.

"If you're a liquor store owner and you want to fill up a garbage can with Russian vodka, I'll throw the match and light it on fire," Holcomb said.

State lawmakers also soon are expected to give final approval to Senate Bill 388 barring any business entity organized under the laws of the Russian Federation, or wholly controlled by Russian citizens, from acquiring by any means any real property located in Indiana.

