Holcomb leaving Indiana July 5 for one-week trade mission to Qatar

Gov. Eric Holcomb is heading back to the Middle East just six weeks after a whirlwind trip to Israel at the tail end of the Jewish state's most recent clash with Hamas militants.

On Monday, the Republican chief executive will fly to Qatar — pronounced "cutter" — a nation of 2.7 million people living on a peninsula that extends into the Persian Gulf from the east side of Saudi Arabia.

Holcomb will be joined by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Indiana Economic Development Corp. staff for the four-day trade mission, which includes meetings with Qatari government officials and business leaders, a tour of 2022 World Cup sites, and a visit with Hoosier troops serving at the Al Udeid Air Base.

"Secretary Chambers and I are energized and excited to build and further strengthen Indiana's global connections through economic, educational and cultural ties," Holcomb said.

Qatar and Indiana currently have minimal business links. Records show Indiana in 2020 exported $43.4 million worth of goods to Qatar while importing just $76,637 in products from Qatar.