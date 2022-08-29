Holcomb returns from Asia trip after promoting Indiana's electric vehicle ambitions in South Korea

A delegation led by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned Saturday from a week-long trip to Taiwan and South Korea where they sought to strengthen opportunities for investment in Indiana's energy and electric vehicle industries.

The delegation visited Samsung SDI on Wednesday to tour its electric vehicle battery production line and to meet with executives of that company and Stellantis to celebrate their joint venture, announced in May, to invest more than $2.5 billion to build an EV battery plant in Kokomo. Plant construction is scheduled to begin later this year with production expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025. The facility will employ 1,400, according to the company's plan.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with our discussions in Seoul this week, reaffirming the strong economic and cultural partnerships between Indiana and South Korea,” Holcomb said in a statement issued upon their return to Indianapolis. “It was a great opportunity to highlight the alternate energy and EV battery ecosystems we are building in the state. I’m confident that the relationships we created and deepened this week will lead to even more innovation, investment and a focus to develop better two-way trade between Indiana and South Korea.”

Chambers said South Korean industry is well-suited to participate in the ongoing energy transition in Indiana.

“Large-scale investments from companies like Stellantis and Samsung SDI are a testament to Indiana’s strengths and growing global leadership, and I look forward to more good news for Hoosiers following our productive meetings in Seoul,” Chambers said.

The delegation also met with a number of South Korea-based business prospects. On Thursday, Holcomb spoke at the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea’s Korean Digital Innovation Forum, and the delegation networked with U.S., South Korea and global business attendees in life sciences, technology and advanced manufacturing, the governor's office reported.

The Indiana delegation concluded its time in South Korea with a Friends of Indiana Reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg to celebrate the South Korea-Indiana partnership with government and industry officials and with South Korean companies invested in Indiana, including POSCO and Daechang Seat Co., as well as Indiana-based companies with facilities in South Korea, including Cook Medical, Eli Lilly and Zimmer Biomet.

It was Holcomb's 12th international economic development trip as governor.