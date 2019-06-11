Gov. Eric Holcomb is continuing his efforts to persuade more international companies to locate or expand their U.S. operations in the Hoosier State.
For the second year in a row, the Republican is set to meet with global business executives at this week's SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C.
The sixth annual event, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce, brings together corporate and government leaders to talk about shared opportunities in advanced manufacturing, information technology, aviation, infrastructure and other key business sectors.
They're also scheduled to discuss issues like tax and regulatory reform, workforce development, economic diversification, innovation and venture capital.
In addition, Holcomb will participate in a panel discussion Tuesday highlighting the state's economy and its workforce programs, alongside Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger and Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Indiana has the highest percentage of private sector jobs from foreign-owned firms in the Midwest, with some 193,000 Hoosiers employed by upwards of 950 foreign-owned businesses.