Holiday gifts available at Art Barn, artisan market

If there are people on your holiday shopping list who are difficult to shop for, local artists and artisans might have the answer you seek.
The Art Barn School of Art in Porter County has a holiday gift gallery on display, while The Collective will host an artisan market at The LaPorte Civic Auditorium this Saturday.
The Art Barn at 695 N. 400 East outside Valparaiso is now displaying works of fine art and crafts for seasonable giving. The artwork is priced for an everyday budget, and proceeds support both local artists and art education programs.
"This curated exhibit features small works including drawings, prints, paintings, mixed media, photography as well as fine crafts including ceramics, textile arts and jewelry," the Art Barn said in a press release.
The art school that's based out of an actual barn also will host holiday ornament parties between 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. For $35 each, kids 5 years old and up can make up to seven different handcrafted ornaments with materials like glitter, garland, paint, beads, buttons and yarn. To put them in the spirit of the season, they also can nosh on cookies and hot cocoa while holiday music plays.
Over in LaPorte County, more than 50 local businesses will sell "handcrafted, up-cycled and vintage merchandise, such as original artwork, jewelry, bath and body care, gourmet food, vintage home decor and clothing" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte
Tickets cost $5 for anyone 13 years old or older, and 10% of the proceeds will benefit LaPorte Jaycees’ 49th annual Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour, which takes 550 to 600 kindergarten through fifth grade students in LaPorte County out to get winter essentials and gifts.
Santa will appear between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the LaPorte High School Choir will sign from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit thecollectivein.com/markets.
For more information about the Art Barn, visit artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.
The Art Barn gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 21.