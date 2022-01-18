Holiday retail sales grew 14.1% to record $886.7 billion

If the Southlake Mall, Porter's Vale and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets seemed especially busy this holiday season, it's because retailers posted record numbers.
Retail sales soared 14.1% to a record $886.7 billion this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.
The pandemic, supply chain disruptions and inflation did not hold shoppers back as retail sales exceeded projections. Consumers smashed the previous record of $777.3 million in 2020, when holiday retail sales grew 8.5% year-over-year.
“We closed out the year with outstanding annual retail sales and a record holiday season, which is a clear testament to the power of the consumer and the ingenuity of retailers and their workers,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Despite supply chain problems, rising inflation, labor shortages and the omicron variant, retailers delivered a positive holiday experience to pandemic-fatigued consumers and their families. Consumers were backed by strong wages and record savings and began their shopping earlier this year than ever before. This is, in part, why we saw a decline in sales from November to December. NRF expects further growth for 2022, and we will continue to focus on industry challenges presented by COVID-19, the supply chain, labor force issues and persistent inflation.”
Retail sales have grown by an average of 4.4% over each of the last five years. They have grown year-over-year every month since June 2020 after taking a dip near the onset of the pandemic.
Online sales grew 11.3% to $218.9 billion this holiday season.
Clothing store sales were up 33.1%, sporting goods stores 20.9%, general merchandise stores 15.2%, furniture stores 15% and electronics and appliance stores 13.8%. Grocery and liquor stores, which have fared well during COVID-19, also reaped an average boost of 8.6% year-over-year during the holiday season.
“Retail sales displayed solid momentum throughout the holiday season,” National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Worries about inflation and COVID-19 put pressure on consumer attitudes but did not dampen spending, and sales were remarkably strong. Even though many consumers began shopping in October, this was the strongest November and December we’ve ever seen. Despite supply chain challenges, retailers kept their shelves stocked and consumers were able to fill their carts both in-store and online. Holiday spending during 2021 reflected continued consumer demand that is driving the economy and should continue in 2022. Nonetheless, we should be prepared for challenges in the coming months due to the substantial uncertainty brought by the pandemic.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lego toy store, lobster roll restaurant, Ynot Treasures and Renegade Resale open; Starbucks closes
Open
'Endless possibilities'
'Thousands of different combinations'
'A mini figure for everything'
Open
Open
Temporarily closed
Open
Southern sides
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, crepery and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop Hou…