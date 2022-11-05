Holiday sales projected to grow between 6% and 8% this year

Despite high inflation and rising interest rates, consumers are poised to spend a robust amount this holiday season.

The National Retail Federation is projecting holiday retail sales will grow by 6% to 8% this year. Consumers are expected to spend between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion on holiday shopping.

That projection is down from the 13.5% increase last year that was driven by pent-up pandemic demand. But it's still well above the average of 4.9% over the past 10 years.

“There are many factors impacting our holiday forecast, but business conditions are generally positive as consumer fundamentals continue to support economic activity,” National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Despite record levels of inflation, rising interest rates and low levels of confidence, consumers have been steadfast in their spending and remain in the driver’s seat. The latest figures show the economy is holding together better than may have been expected.”

Kleinhenz noted that gross domestic product rose by 2.6% in the third quarter, which he described “a healthy increase that should override any remaining fears that the economy is in a recession.”

Inflation has affected consumer spending but they've benefited from job growth, rising wages and strong savings they accrued during the pandemic.

While the labor market has cooled, job growth remains strong, Kleinhenz said. Wages have risen by 5% year-over-year. And consumers sit on $1.7 trillion in savings they accumulated during the pandemic. Credit balances are growing again but remain near a historic low.

Consumer spending rose by 0.6% in September as compared to August

“Demand remains strong and can be expected to continue," he said.

It's expected retailers nationwide will hire 450,000 to 600,000 seasonal workers this year, down from 670,000 last year.