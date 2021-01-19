 Skip to main content
Holiday season festive for retailers with 8.3% increase in sales despite pandemic
It was a festive holiday season for retailers with an 8.3% increase in sales in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, though online shopping accounted for much of the gain.

Retail sales in November and December unexpectedly shot up to $789.4 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. It was an especially strong showing for online retail, which rose 23.9% to $209 billion. 

“Despite unprecedented challenges, consumers and retailers demonstrated incredible resilience this holiday season,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Faced with rising transmission of the virus, state restrictions on retailers and heightened political and economic uncertainty, consumers chose to spend on gifts that lifted the spirits of their families and friends and provided a sense of normalcy given the challenging year. We believe President-elect Biden’s stimulus proposal, with direct payments to families and individuals, further aid for small businesses and tools to keep businesses open, will keep the economy growing.”

The 8.3% increase this year was more than double the 4% gain in 2019 and the average 3.5% increase over the last five years. NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said holiday spending really accelerated in December, which could be a good sign for the economy.

“There was a massive boost to most consumer wallets this season,” Kleinhenz said. “Consumers were able to splurge on holiday gifts because of increased money in their bank accounts from the stimulus payments they received earlier in the year and the money they saved by not traveling, dining out or attending entertainment events. Some families are still struggling, as are some retail sectors. But the promise of a new round of stimulus checks after a deal was struck before Christmas helped increase consumer confidence. Consumers were also encouraged by the news of COVID-19 vaccines becoming available, which helped offset concerns about increased infection rates and state restrictions on activity.”

The National Retail Federation had projected that holiday retail sales would increase by 3.6% to 5.2% to between $755.3 billion and $766.6 billion this holiday season.

When the final tallies came in, sales at sporting goods stores were up by 15.2%, grocery stores by 9.6%, and health and personal care stores by 5.4%. Electronics and appliance stores saw a 14.4% decline, while clothing and accessory stores were down 14.9%.

