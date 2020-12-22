Holiday travel projected to plunge by at least 29% this year

AAA Travel projects the majority of travelers this Christmas season will travel by car, with road trips accounting for 96% of holiday travel. As many as 81 million Americans will travel somewhere by car this week, about 25% less than last year. Air travel is projected to plummet 60% to about 2.9 million.

"Americans are looking to the public health landscape, including COVID-19 case numbers, to make their travel decisions,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson.

While overall traffic volumes are expected to be down, travel times still could be 20% more than during normal pandemic congestion level, especially in major metro areas and highways like the Borman Expressway, the Indiana Toll Road and Interstate 65.

“Despite warnings, Thanksgiving traffic surged more than 30% above the daily pandemic average in some states,” said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX. “We expect a similar increase around the upcoming winter holidays unless stricter travel restrictions are put in place and followed.”

A GasBuddy survey found nearly 34% of Americans still expect to hit the road this holiday season, even though 60% said COVID-19 affected their holiday travel plans. An estimated 10% said they planned to drive instead of taking a plain or train.

